BRANDON — Sanderson Bridge on Pearl Street is once again passable, having been repaired more quickly than expected after it was damaged by a truck in January.
Town Manager David Atherton said Thursday the bridge reopened Wednesday, one week after Wright Construction began repairing trusses damaged by the crash. The work was expected to take three weeks, Atherton said. The cost was reportedly $15,000, paid for by the insurance carrier for the company that owns the vehicle.
In January, Brandon Police said Charleston Antwine, 25, of Texas, tried to drive a box truck through the bridge. The truck was too high for the bridge, and he damaged some of the tresses.
Antwine was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court to answer a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. According to court records, Antwine, who lives in Wake Village, Texas, failed to appear for his March 4 court date. He was issued a judicial summons via mail on March 6 and given a March 18 court date, for which he also failed to appear. Judge Thomas Zonay issued a warrant for his arrest and set bail at $200.
Atherton said this wouldn’t be the first time the bridge has been damaged in this fashion, though this time it was more severe than usual.
He said there are signs telling truckers how high the bridge is, but Atherton said, “They’re only good if you read them.”
