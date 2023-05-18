SASH
From left, Statewide SASH Director Liz Genge; guest speaker Dr. Tiney Ray; Rutland County SASH Implementation Manager Carol Keefe; and SASH Coordinator for the Rutland Community Panel Anna Lang.

 Sophia Buckley-Clement / Staff Photo

Area medical practitioners and caregivers gathered at Grace Congregational Church on Thursday morning for a workshop to provide care to individuals with dementia and how to do so with empathy and patience.

The 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. event was organized by the Housing Trust of Rutland County’s Support and Services at Home Program and featured guest speaker Tiney Ray, a Georgia-based nurse practitioner, author and dementia consultant and trainer, sharing what she has learned from her years in the field.

