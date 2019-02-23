State police saturation patrols on Friday evening leading into Saturday morning resulted in two arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, and two more for driving with suspended licenses and without insurance, police said.
From 11 p.m. Friday evening until 2 a.m. Saturday morning, troopers from the Rutland Barracks said they conducted two simultaneous saturation patrols spanning Poultney, Wells, Pawlet, West Rutland and Rutland Town.
Through the course of three hours, troopers stopped 11 cars and issued tickets and written warnings, according to the release.
Two of the stops resulted in arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, with two more removed from the road and ticketed for driving with suspended licenses and without car insurance, police said.
