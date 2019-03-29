Jack Sawyer will be sent to a residential treatment facility outside Vermont, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said Friday.
Kennedy said the alleged would-be school shooter was adjudicated a youthful offender by the Rutland family court and would be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections and Department for Children and Families until his 22nd birthday. During that time, Sawyer will not be allowed to possess firearms or enter the town of Fair Haven. Also, he will not be allowed on any school premises unless he gets written permission beforehand from DOC and DCF.
Family court proceedings are typically confidential, but Kennedy said there was a limited waiver allowing her to release information about the case’s resolution.
Sawyer was initially charged with attempted murder after telling police about extensive preparations to carry out a mass shooting at Fair Haven Union High School. Those charges were dropped after Kennedy said a Vermont Supreme Court decision rendered them “untenable” and replaced with misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening and carrying a weapon.
The announcement Friday listed only the latter charge.
Youthful offenders undergo tightly supervised probation with programs tailored to whatever personal issues got them into trouble. Should they fail at the programming, they are subject to sentencing at which prosecutors may argue for the maximum.
Sawyer was 18 years old in February 2018 when he returned to his hometown of Poultney from a residential treatment facility in Maine. He quickly came to police attention because of previous alleged threats against Fair Haven Union High School, where he had been a student, and then after a friend showed police an exchange of online messages in which he cheered on the Parkland, Florida, school shooter and mentioned plans to carry out a similar attack.
In an interview with Vermont State Police, Sawyer described his desire to carry out the deadliest school shooting in history and his preparations to do so, which included trying to buy weapons through the dark web, using the school’s online calendar to determine the best date and figuring out how to kill the school resource officer first.
He also directed police to a diary, “Journal of an Active Shooter,” in which he outlined his motivations and walked through his planning process.
However, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled Sawyer’s preparations did not add up to attempted murder under Vermont law. After the charges were reduced, Sawyer’s lawyers successfully filed to have the case moved to family court — an option the Legislature extended to people aged 18 to 22 last year.
