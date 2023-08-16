For Josh Terenzini, the Vermont State Fair was an excuse to come home.
The former state senator now lives in his wife’s home state of South Carolina, but on Wednesday he was selling hot tubs out of a tent at the fair — something he had not done for his family business since before the pandemic.
“Every year, Heidi Congdon (one of the fair trustees) has given me a gentle nudge to come back,” he said. “It was a privilege to come back.”
Terenzini said the fair is a nostalgic event for him, bringing back memories of waiting for school to get out to go to the fairgrounds with parents or grandparents, meeting up with friends.
For those on a nostalgia trip, familiar sights abounded. Rosaires’s racing pigs spent their downtime grazing in the middle of the tracks. Firefighters lined up outside the Green Wave Café, where sausages, peppers and onions crackled on the griddle. The scent of incense wafted out from a booth where polished stones and other New Age knickknacks were for sale.
“If you go on that without screaming, I’ll give you all my money,” a smirking young boy said to his father as he pointed to a ride that carried passengers up to the top of a tower before dropping them straight back down.
“It’s not enough,” the father replied.
There were newer sights, as well. A family of magicians performed a magic act in the President’s Building. A motorized pirate ship prowled the grounds, soap bubbles spraying in its wake.
“This is new — it’s good,” declared Will Gormly, of Rutland, pushing a baby stroller as he held aloft a half-eaten ear of roasted corn from Stoney Brook Farm in Woodstock, which offered corn in flavors from cinnamon churro to zesty pickle.
The corn wasn’t the only new food complementing the corn dogs, bread dough and deep-fried Oreos. A booth run by Kadean Ellis, of Colchester, offered some very familiar brands of potato chips, but in some very unfamiliar flavors.
While Americans eat sour cream and cheddar Ruffles or cool ranch Doritos, Ellis said, snackers in other countries get them in flavors like lamb kebab or shrimp. She said the salted egg potato chips had the best record for winning over skeptics.
“The first thing people say is, ‘Salted egg — yuck,’” she said. “They always buy it as a joke for a friend. Then they come back and tell us they love it. The snacks look weird, but the flavors come through in the end.”
The Vermont State Fair continues through Saturday.