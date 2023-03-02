Rutland City School Board candidates this week offered positive visions of the school district and its future.
Incumbents Kevin Kiefaber and Cathy Solsaa and challengers Ryan Carney, Heather Hauke and Mary McDonald are vying for four three-year seats on the board. All five gathered a PEGTV on Wednesday for a forum organized by the Herald.
The forum, which was moderated by Herald News Editor Jim Sabataso, can be viewed bit.ly/RHforum0301 on YouTube.
On bullying and violence in the schools, Kiefaber said programs already in place were helpful and that the classroom instruction included social-emotional learning.
“For the most part, students who become out of control emotionally are in difficult situations at home,” he said. “We have some good counselors, but we have some vacancies we need to fill.”
McDonald suggested having more police on the grounds “just for security purposes” and perhaps contracting for private security.
Solsaa said it was largely a staffing issue and that she would encourage the administration to broaden recruiting efforts.
Carney said social workers and counselors in the schools were the best way to get through to kids and that a “show of force” could be counterproductive.
Hauke said school resource officers had been valuable because they created relationships with students and gave them another person to approach about problems.
All the candidates said the district had to walk a fine line balancing the need to protect students’ confidentiality with the need to be accountable to the public about incidents and disciplinary issues.
“I understand why transparency is important, but there is a hierarchy,” Solsaa said. “To mediate issues that come up, you work through channels that exist.”
Solsaa said the general public needs to be educated on the importance of not putting information out.
“It just causes more problems sometimes,” she said.
Hauke noted that in an era when the students all have cell phones, rumors travel faster than ever and parents need to be told about events like bomb threats or active shooter scares, but that the administration needs to be careful.
“Names should be kept off social media,” he said.
They also agreed that the board should have a minimal, if any, role in developing curriculum.
“There’s not any one person or one entity that forms the curriculum,” Solsaa said. “It’s a huge district. It’s a lot of moving parts and pieces.”
Carney said the board needs to make sure the school is not keeping information away from children. Hauke said the board should ensure that a variety of classes are offered and that academic standards are met. Kiefaber said the board can play a mediator role when questions about curriculum come up.
“Our job is to support the teachers after they build the curriculum,” McDonald said.
None of the candidates said they saw any fat to be trimmed from the school budget, and few of them offered any specifics about adding academic offerings. McDonald said she would like to see more programming on “simple life skills,” while Carney said he would always support more arts programming.
The board has made the news for some bitter infighting in recent years. All five candidates said they would be able to support a board decision with which they did not agree.
