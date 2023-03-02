Rutland School board PEG
Buy Now

Candidates for the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners discuss issues at a Herald/PEGTV forum on Wednesday evening.

 Gordon Dritschilo / staff photo

Rutland City School Board candidates this week offered positive visions of the school district and its future.

Incumbents Kevin Kiefaber and Cathy Solsaa and challengers Ryan Carney, Heather Hauke and Mary McDonald are vying for four three-year seats on the board. All five gathered a PEGTV on Wednesday for a forum organized by the Herald.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.