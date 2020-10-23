The Rutland City Police Department is investigating threatening messages sent to City Board of School Commissioners Chairwoman Alison Notte.
Notte received a pair of electronic messages making threats to her personal safety on Thursday. The messages, which included vulgar language, hate speech and threats of physical violence, are in response to the School Board’s decision to change the Rutland City Public Schools mascot.
On Tuesday, the board voted 6-4 to cease use of the Raider name and arrowhead symbol by Feb. 9, 2021. As chairwoman, Notte did not cast a vote herself, but supports the change.
Notte received two messages Thursday — one email and one text message.
It reads: “u r going get urs u bully b-tch troll Allison Notte u democrats can dish it out but cant take it i know where you live b--tch im gonna phuck u up,” the text read.
“F-CK YOU COMMIE C-NT FOR CHANGING THE MASCOT. YOU ARE AN INTOLERATE MARXIST PIECE OF F-CKING SH-T LIKE YOUR SOYBOY HUSBAND. ONCE AGAIN F-CK YOU NAZI C-NT B-TCH. I HOPE YOU LOSE YOUR F-KCING JOB,” the email read.
Notte’s husband, Rep. William Notte, represents Rutland’s House 5-4 district.
The anonymous text, which has a Los Angeles area code, was sent using TextPort, an online text messaging service. The email was sent anonymously via ProtonMail, an encrypted email service.
Speaking Friday, Notte said the threats demonstrate “a lack of respect for the democratic process that our country exists on.”
She said the threats should make people who are against the mascot change pause and examine its racist origins as well as how white supremacy emboldens people to “go to great lengths to protect that.”
“I think it is important for more mainstream people to recognize the disconnect, and disassociate themselves from perpetuating these behaviors,” Notte said.
She said in addition to alerting the police, she has reported the matter to the state attorney general’s office.
Notte said she has also spoken to the RCPS administration over concerns for the safety of students who have spoken out in favor of changing the mascot. She noted that at least one student has been the target of harassment on social media.
Given that the threatening email was sent to Notte’s official RCPS School Board address, administrators are looking at security protocols to make sure no students or teachers are targeted through the school system.
On Friday, RCPD Sgt. Charles Whitehead confirmed that Notte had reported the threats to the department and it was investigating the situation.
“We’re definitely going to look into it and use all the resources that we can to try to figure out where the messages are coming from,” he said.
Based on the anonymous origins of the messages, Whitehead noted it might be difficult to identify the sender or senders, but said the department will reach out to other agencies with the necessary technological resources.
“We will incorporate anybody that we can that’ll help us with this,” he said.
The debate about changing the mascot has become increasingly contentious around the community in recent weeks as the board has heard presentations and feedback in board meetings as well as a virtual public forum.
An online petition to keep the mascot as it is has gathered more than 2,000 signatures. A paper petition is being circulated around the city as well.
Also, supporters launched a Facebook page, “Raider Strong,” on Thursday. Its description reads, “Parents, students, citizens and alumni coming together to save the Raider name and arrow head.”
An in-person meeting to “save the Raider name” is reportedly scheduled for next month at the Rutland Recreation Community Center.
Last month at a Board of Aldermen meeting, Alderman Thomas DePoy called for a citywide vote on the matter. The question of a vote was sent to the General Committee for further discussion, but Committee Chairwoman Melinda Humphrey has declined to take it up unless compelled to do so, deeming it a School Board matter and, therefore, outside aldermen’s purview.
On Monday, the Herald reported that students at Rutland High School had yet to have the opportunity to meaningfully weigh in on the issue. At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Bill Olsen and RHS Principal Greg Schillinger acknowledged this fact — which they attributed to being overwhelmed working to reopen schools during a pandemic — and expressed a preference to have more time to engage the student body.
In response, the motion before the board to retire the mascot was subsequently amended to move the deadline for the change from Dec. 8 to Feb. 9.
In a letter to the editor received by the Herald Friday, Notte addressed the threats made against her while restating the need to change the mascot and defending the process by which the Board made its decision to do so.
“It is hard to ignore the pattern (in Vermont and nationally) of threats against elected officials and/or people speaking up for social justice perpetuated by individuals and groups that feel threatened at the potential loss of their white privilege,” she wrote.
Notte continued, “Threats regarding the mascot discussion show how prevalent racism is and how emboldened white supremacists are. Rutland can do better. Please let passion and commitment be the identity of Rutland not a racist mascot. The passion and commitment many community members share is what can build Rutland up and tear down the walls of racism.”
