Members of the public had a lot to say about mascots during a School Board meeting where the issue was otherwise absent from the agenda.
A total of 15 people — city residents as well as nonresidents, who represented a mix of students, alumni and district employees — spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s regular meeting of the City Board of School Commissioners, held virtually on Zoom.
All who spoke voiced their support for the new Ravens mascot and team name, as well as the removal of the Raider name and arrowhead logo.
At the top of the meeting, Board Chairman Hurley Cavacas acknowledged that a number of people had signed up to speak about the issue, but stated the board had a “very busy” agenda so speakers’ time would be limited to 1 minute each.
“I can assure people that we want openness and know the importance of listening to all sides. We will give additional time for people to speak before any action is taken,” he said.
Cavacas requested people defer comments about the mascot to a special meeting of the full board tentatively scheduled for June 22.
Rutland resident and Rutland High School alumna Anna Tadio read a statement on behalf of the Rutland Area NAACP, Rights and Democracy, and the Peace and Justice Center, calling on the board to reject efforts to revert back to the former name and logo.
“We believe that all children deserve to attend a school district where they can feel safe and supported and where they do not have to deal with the trauma of racist imagery,” she stated. “If the Rutland City School Board decides to revert to the racist mascot, we call on all school districts in Vermont to discontinue interacting with Rutland City School District for athletics, extracurricular activities and any other activities.”
Another speaker, RHS senior class President Giovanni Falco, urged commissioners to stay the course.
“As a student representative of Rutland High School, I’m urging the Rutland City Public Schools School Board to take the next step in completing and embracing our new district mascot, the Rutland Ravens,” he said, calling for people on both sides of the debate to come together and “listen to each other.”
Falco had previously requested to be on the meeting’s agenda to present potential new mascot designs. However, that request was denied by Cavacas, who instead invited Falco to make his presentation to an ad hoc mascot committee, which Cavacas would announce later in the meeting.
West Rutland resident Madison Akin criticized Cavacas for limiting public comments without notice.
“I’m disappointed that engaged community members had their time cut in half with no time to prepare for shorter statements,” said Akin, who called the debate that had unfolded around the mascot a “gift to our community.”
“People are engaging, voting, protesting, marching, making signs, talking, researching and reading. This is what an educational organization is set up to do. We’re talking about cultural appropriation, representation, identity, healthy white identity, equity, land acknowledgments, history, marginalization, racism and advocacy,” she said. “People who are uncomfortable with this conversation need to realize that social justice work is the work of love, forgiveness and redemption.”
RHS junior Jenna Montgomery, a member of the group that originally advocated to retire the Raider name and logo, opted to defer her comments, noting that “a lot of the commissioners aren’t really paying attention to the meeting.”
At various times while members of the public spoke, several commissioners appeared to be visibly disengaged with the meeting.
While not officially on the agenda, the mascot issue did surface later during the Old and New Business portion of the meeting, when Cavacas officially announced the creation of an ad hoc committee to investigate the issue.
Cavacas appointed Commissioners Ann Dages, Dena Goldberg, Charlene Seward and Stephanie Stoodley to the committee.
Citing Board Policy 1330, Cavacas declared that, as board chairman, he has the authority to create such a committee.
“I’m establishing an ad hoc committee in an effort clarify the facts and the issues for the board so that it can reasonably and respectfully decide how to proceed in connection with the mascot issue,” he said.
Commissioner Alison Notte then moved, instead, to create a committee of the whole so all commissioners would be a part of it.
“As a committee of the whole, the board would all be able to be engaged and have the information for the decision making,” said Notte.
Commissioner Kevin Kiefaber seconded Notte’s motion.
Cavacas stated that it would remain an ad hoc committee, again citing Policy 1330. He noted that any commissioner could attend the committee’s meetings at any time. He later added that past board chairs have appointed ad hoc committees without board discussion.
He then called for a vote to suspend the rules and take up Notte’s motion to revise the makeup of the committee, which he said would require a two-thirds majority to pass.
Notte then called a point of order, pointing out that Cavacas’ announcement of the committee was not on the agenda.
“This is just a committee that I have, as board chair, the ability to appoint,” he said.
“And we, as a board, have the ability to discuss,” Notte countered.
“I am closing this discussion. I am going to say two-thirds majority must rule to put it on the agenda,” Cavacas replied.
Commissioner Cathy Solsaa said she was surprised discussion of the new committee was not on the agenda given that she had already read about it in the Herald last week.
“Because it was in the Rutland Herald, I’m doing this. I do not have to, as chair or president, be able to run through who sits on what committee,” Cavacas said. “I’m only doing this because of making sure, for the Rutland Herald, that we are transparent.”
“I think you have the reverse. The transparency would come with the board discussing first and then (seeing) it in the Rutland Herald,” Notte shot back. “Committee assignments did not have information on what this committee was. It was a ‘policy and procedure review.’ And that was not given at a public board meeting. That was in an email. And this is the first time you’ve discussed the committee, and that is why we would like to discuss the committee.”
“There will be no discussion. I will be invoking (Policy) 1330,” Cavacas said. “This discussion is closed.”
Cavacas then called a vote of a simple majority to suspend the rules and take up Notte’s motion. The vote split 5-5 with Cavacas breaking the tie by voting not to suspend the rules.
The ad hoc committee was established without any further discussion.
Last October, the School Board voted 6-4 to retire the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo, deeming it offensive and hurtful to Indigenous Americans. In February, the board approved “Ravens” to replace it.
However, following the election of a slate of pro-Raider School Board candidates in March, the previous name and logo are back on the table.
At last month’s meeting, Commissioner Stoodley made a motion to reinstate the Raider name and arrowhead.
The motion was ultimately sidelined after Cavacas suggested the February vote to adopt the “Ravens” should be invalidated, arguing the vote did not follow Robert’s Rules of Order because the new mascot proposal was not an “action item” on the agenda.
According to the agenda for the Feb. 9 meeting, “RHS Mascot Proposal” was listed under Old and New Business.
