Another Rutland City School Board Commissioner has become the target of harassment over the board’s decision to cease use of the Rutland City Public School “Raider” sports team name and arrowhead symbol.
On Thursday morning outside Hannaford supermarket in Green Mountain Plaza in Rutland Town, Commissioner Brittany Cavacas was approached by a woman wanting to discuss the matter. Over the course of the conversation, which according to Cavacas lasted about 10 minutes, the woman allegedly called Cavacas a “white supremacist,” a “racist” and spat on her.
The board voted 6-4 to retire the name and symbol in a special meeting on Oct. 20. Cavacas voted against the change.
In a commentary published in the Herald on Oct. 23, Cavacas defended her vote, stating:
“We could have taken control of this issue head on and have both sides of the opinion stand united on a Rutland image to be proud of. The decision that has been dealt (changing the team name), will now cause a greater divide in our community that we do not need. It has the ability to essentially shut down any thoughtful discussions from opposition to the name change. It could close the door to actually see what the issue at hand is about, the (team name) at large, inclusion.”
On Friday, Cavacas posted a video to her personal Facebook page detailing the encounter.
“I’m still kind of speechless. I don’t have a clue as to what would bring somebody to spit on me for voting against changing the name of Rutland High School. It is a logo. It is a school name. It is pride. It is a lot of things. But for you to spit on me. It’s not OK,” she said.
Speaking to the Herald Friday, Cavacas said the encounter caught her off guard since she claims to have received more praise than criticism for her stance on the issue.
Cavacas, who said she filed a report with the Vermont State Police Friday morning, said she doesn’t know the identity of the woman who spat on her.
“I wish I did just so I could talk to her, have a conversation,” she said.
She said being spat on during a pandemic was especially disturbing, adding that she is fortunate to work in health care and able to get tested for COVID-19 frequently.
Cavacas revealed this is the second time in the past week she has faced harassment in public over her vote. According to Cavacas, another person called her a “white supremacist” outside a gas station recently.
On being called a white supremacist, Cavacas expressed disgust.
“If anybody on the outside knew me and my family, we are in no way racists or white supremacists,” she said, noting her family has welcomed “countless” international exchange students into their home over the years.
Cavacas, who is also running for state Senate, said she has decided not to do any campaigning in Rutland this weekend over concerns that she and her supporters may be targeted.
Despite her recent encounters, Cavacas remains committed to engaging the public. In her video, she welcomed people to reach out to her if they want to have a “civil” conversation about the issue.
Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas confirmed that Cavacas contacted VSP, which dispatched the report to Rutland Town. According to Dumas, the department received a complaint Friday afternoon.
Dumas said the department has no leads on the identity of the woman or the vehicle she left the plaza in.
“Unless Hannaford has improved their camera system significantly, probably there’s not really much we’re going to do about it at this point,” he said. “There’s not any information available to us in order for us to assist her in any further way.”
Dumas encouraged anyone with information to call the Rutland Town Police Department at 772-4327.
This is not the first instance of harassment of a commissioner over to the Raider vote. Last Thursday, Board Chairwoman Alison Notte received two anonymous electronic messages, containing vulgar language, hate speech and threats of physical violence.
Calls to the Rutland City Police Department for an update on the status of that investigation were not immediately returned.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.