Complaints about a planned mayoral appointment to the School Board Monday drew a comment from one board member that aldermen have no authority over the matter and a suggestion from another that perhaps it should.
School Board member Brittany Cavacas resigned last week. Mayor David Allaire read her letter of resignation, which cited “extensive job duties and health,” into the record Monday. The city charter calls upon the mayor to appoint someone to fill any vacancy on the School Board until the next election. Similar to the process with Board of Aldermen vacancies, those appointments are then subject to confirmation by the school board, which can overturn the appointment with a seven-vote supermajority.
Allaire said he had spoken to the superintendent and School Board Chair Alison Notte as well as a “former candidate.” He said he was leaning toward naming Robert Pearo, who ran unsuccessfully in March, to the seat.
The discussion at the meeting Monday, however, started not with Allaire but with School Board member Marybeth Lennox-Levins, who read a series of letters from people objecting to Allaire selecting Pearo and arguing that he should instead appoint Marisa Keifaber, who also ran in March and fell short. A number of other people spoke in person at the meeting making the same argument.
Kiefaber finished only five votes shy of claiming a seat on the board — a result that drew and was sustained in a recount — and 220 ahead of Pearo. Kiefaber and Pearo were also members of opposed slates seeking School Board seats, labeled “Rutland Forward” and “Rutland Parents 4 All Students,” respectively. Several of those arguing for Kiefaber’s nomination said she should be placed on the board because of her larger vote total and claimed selecting the next-highest vote getter when a vacancy appears after an election has been a “practice” in the city.
This has been claimed repeatedly in recent years but has not been the case in decades. While Mayor Gilbert Godnick, who served from 1973 to 1981, preferred to choose such candidates when filling vacancies, subsequent mayors have not. In 2018, Allaire appointed former Board of Aldermen member William Gillam rather than Jack Crowther, who ran and fell short that year and in 2017 he appointed Ed Larson, who had been on the board but declined to run in that election, rather than next-highest vote-getter Gail Johnson.
Allaire’s predecessor, Christopher Louras, at times nominated someone who had just fallen short in the previous election, such as when he placed Melinda Humphrey on the board when a vacancy opened after her unsuccessful bid in 2013. However, Louras said he specifically did not consider electoral results when making such appointments.
Regardless of all that, the Board of Aldermen has no role in the selection or confirmation of School Board members, which board member Sharon Davis pointed out.
“I have no objection to listening, but we have no power,” she said.
The discussion ended with no attempted action from the board regarding the vacancy, and Allaire said his preference for Pearo had “been reinforced,” by recent discussions. He said the city was eager to put recent strife on the School Board, particularly regarding efforts to change the name of the school mascot as the result of complaints it was racially insensitive, behind it.
“The last two years, the School Board’s actions have been, and I’m putting it kindly, less than flattering,” he said.
But the discussion of how the city handles appointments in general wasn’t quite over. Alderman Matthew Whitcomb moved to have the Charter and Ordinance Committee look at creating a mechanism for removing a sitting elected official from office. Vermont lacks a recall provision. The city discussed adding one several years ago after an aldermanic candidate’s criminal history came to light late in the race, but no such charter change emerged.
Whitcomb said discussions of the School Board situation led him to review the charter and compare it to those of other communities, many of which did have such a provision.
“It feels like one of those things you hope you never have to use, but if you do, you don’t want to scramble to get one,” he said, adding that such procedures usually have a fairly high bar intended to assure they are seldom attempted.
Alderwoman Anna Tadio then sought to amend Whitcomb’s motion to review the nomination process, drawing an objection from Davis.
“I’ve sat here for many years,” Davis said. “Many mayors have made appointments. ... This is the first time I’ve seen this and it’s sad,” she said.
Davis said it was unfair to assume Pearo could not do a good job and then attempt to strip the mayor of the authority to make appointments because of it. She also said if the board goes down that road, there were several conflicts of interest that needed to be addressed, alluding to the fact that two sitting board members— Whitcomb and Board President Michael Doenges — are married or engaged to sitting School Board members and that Alderman Devon Neary is engaged to Kiefaber.
Whitcomb stated he had no financial conflict in any vote the board was going to take. Davis replied that she did not say the conflict was financial.
Whitcomb said he would prefer to discuss the recall provision separate from any review of the nomination procedure and Tadio’s amendment failed by a resounding voice vote. Whitcomb’s referral was them approved 7-2 with Davis and Gillam dissenting. Alderman Tom DePoy was absent.
