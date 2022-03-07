A recount held over the weekend didn’t yield any substantial changes to the outcome of the City School Commissioners race.
The recount was prompted when City Clerk Henry Heck discovered an inputting error after questions were raised about inconsistencies between the city’s results and what had been reported on PEG-TV on Tuesday evening.
According to results originally reported by the Clerk’s Office last Wednesday, the third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishers in the race for four open seats on the board were as follows: Karen Bossi with 1,296 votes, Sara Atkins Doenges with 1,295 votes, and Marisa Kiefaber with 1,227 votes.
However, Heck’s informal review which he completed Thursday, bumped Atkins Doenges to third place, lowered Bossi to fourth and put Kiefaber within two votes of Bossi in fifth place.
Heck determined the error occurred when totals for Ward 2 were entered incorrectly into a spreadsheet.
A review of hand-counted ballots also resulted in the shift in votes for Bossi and Doenges.
Given the slim margin, Kiefaber requested a recount.
According to the official recount conducted Sunday, individual vote totals shifted slightly, but not enough to change where the three candidates finished: Atkins Doenges still finished third with 1,297 votes, Bossi came in fourth 1,295 with votes, and Kiefaber remained in fifth place with 1,290 votes.
“The ballots were counted, the vote was determined and that number was presented,” Heck said Monday.
He said the recount, which was conducted by the Board of Civil Authority, took about four hours to complete.
The BCA is composed of the Board of Aldermen, justices of the peace for the city and Heck.
Board of Aldermen members Paul Clifford, Sharon Davis, Carrie Savage and Michael Talbott participated in Sunday’s recount, according to Heck. Talbott, Heck said, was working in a secretarial capacity, shadowing Heck and taking notes.
Heck said all 10 candidates were included in the vote tabulation machine recount process and the BCA reviewed hand count ballots long enough to determine the top two candidates in the race could not be defeated and the bottom five candidates could not surpass Atkins Doenges, Bossi or Kiefaber.
The recount comes after a Town Meeting Day that saw the city run out of ballots because of high voter turnout, with more than 2,900 residents coming out to vote.
Heck said he ordered 3,000 ballots, an amount he said he expected would be adequate for an election without a mayoral race or presidential primary. About 100 absentee ballots were not returned.
The additional ballots were ultimately photocopied and distributed to polling places; however, those ballots needed to be hand-counted since they could not be scanned electronically.
In a text message Monday afternoon, Kiefaber thanked the BCA for conducting the recount.
“Now that we have a clear vote count, I am comfortable accepting defeat,” she wrote. “I look forward to the positive work the new commissioners will do to set our faculty, staff and students up for success!”
Speaking Monday, Bossi said she was also satisfied with the outcome and agreed that Kiefaber should have requested the recount.
“I certainly would have, being in her position,” she said. “It was a very close race and it certainly does show that every vote counts.”
Bossi, however, took issue with board members Savage and Talbott participating in the process given their involvement with the Rutland Forward slate of candidates, which also included Atkins Doenges and Kiefaber.
Talbott ran on the slate this year and Savage was on the group’s slate last year. Bossi also alleged Savage actively campaigned for this year’s slate.
“Apparently, they did not feel that they had a conflict. But I think that municipal regulations and guides for the Aldermen do say that you don’t do anything that is a conflict or gives the appearance of a conflict,” said Bossi.
She said she asked Talbott to recuse himself but he refused.
Despite her concerns, Bossi said she didn’t believe their presence affected the outcome of the recount.
“If it had, I would have certainly appealed,” she said.
She also criticized Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb for what she described as “trying to exert undue influence” on Heck.
Whitcomb also ran on the Rutland Forward Slate and is engaged to Courtney Collins, another slate member and one of the four candidates elected to the school board last week.
“As a member of that group, I think it’s totally inappropriate for any of them to have any involvement in the recount,” said Bossi.
Whitcomb, who noted he abstained from the recount, dismissed Bossi’s allegations about him, calling them “conspiracy-oriented.”
He explained that he spoke with Heck last week about the potential for a recount, asking general questions about the process.
“As board president, I have to work relatively closely with Henry on all matters,” he said.
Whitcomb addressed concerns of conflicts of interest among Aldermen and Board of Commissioners candidates, stating, “I think, for the most part, people are ready to move on and do the necessary work. I hope Karen can find her way there as well.”
He said aldermen who have significant others in the school board race — such as himself, Michael Doenges, who is married to Atkins Doenges; and Devon Neary, who is engaged to Kiefaber — did not participate in the recount.
Heck acknowledged Bossi was not pleased with Doenges, Whitcomb and Neary being present at the meeting preceding the recount Sunday, in which Heck laid out the process, but confirmed that none of those three aldermen participated in the recount process itself.
Heck didn’t know the nature of Bossi’s specific concerns regarding Whitcomb.
“I’m not quite sure what she’s referring to, as for that statement. I don’t think that was the case,” he said.
Despite some initial discussion about the recount process Sunday, Heck said consensus was ultimately reached.
“Everybody, at the end of the day, was always on the same page,” he said.
Talbott said he didn’t believe he needed to recuse himself, noting he was not directly involved in the recount.
“I wasn’t touching any ballots. I wasn’t counting any votes,” he said.
He added that there were BCA members who supported candidates from both slates competing in the race.
“I think doing so in no way undermines a member’s ability to act with integrity when doing a recount,” he said. “Everything I observed from the Board of Civil Authority was completely transparent and according to the instructions that the clerk had gave us.”
Conflicts of interest are addressed in section 453 of the city’s code of ethics ordinance, which applies to all city officials and employees.
It states, “No city officer or employee shall engage in any act which is in conflict with, or creates an appearance of conflict with, the performance of official duties.”
It continues that a person is deemed to have a conflict if he or she, “Participates in his or her capacity as a city officer or employee in the negotiation, vote, discussion of contracts or of any matter which directly or indirectly involves the immediate family member of such city official or employee.”
So...participation in a contract discussion/negotiation and voting for a raise that impacts your significant other would fit the definition of a conflict as defined by the city? Similar to the time that Karen Bossi did just while on the Board of Aldermen? Sounds like she’ll be a real ASSet to the school board.
