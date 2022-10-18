CHITTENDEN — No injuries were reported after a school bus crashed into a pickup truck on Monday afternoon.
Vermont State Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. they were dispatched to the intersection of Chittenden Road and Mountain Top Road for a reported crash.
Police say a 2019 Thomas bus driven by Jeffrey Spaulding, 70, of Chittenden, entered the intersection and collided with a 2019 Ford pickup truck driven by Deborah Erickson, 65, also of Chittenden.
Police did not say whether the bus had children on it, only that no one was reported injured in the crash. The bus sustained damage to the front driver side while the pickup was damaged on its passenger side, police said.
According to police, the weather at the time was cloudy with rain and the road was wet.
Chittenden Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance responded to the scene along with police.
