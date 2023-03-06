Lawmakers in the House Education Committee have introduced a bill the committee chairman says might alleviate some worries people have with another bill that, if passed, will heavily impact independent schools.
“We have a committee bill that addresses some of the concerns we’ve heard as we’ve taken testimony,” said Rep. Peter Conlon, D-Cornwall, chairman of the House Committee on Education. “It doesn’t make the other bills go away.”
The committee bill was introduced late last week following weeks of testimony on H.258, “An act relating to the provision of State-funded education in districts that do not maintain an elementary or high school,” introduced by Rep. Edye Graning, D-Jericho, in the middle of February.
“H.258, as written, would essentially halt public dollars going to any approved independent school except for the four historic academies,” said Conlon. “Not surprisingly, there’s a lot of concern from all the other independent schools that currently have students on public dollars.”
The four historic academies he’s referring to are St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute, Burr and Burton Academy and Thetford Academy.
H.258 and its Senate companion, S.66, were introduced in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Carson v. Makin, a case out of Maine.
Peter Teachout, professor at Vermont Law School specializing in Vermont and United States constitutional law, explained that the Supreme Court decision essentially says that states don’t have to allow public tuition dollars be spent on independent schools, but if they do then, they can’t exclude religious schools.
Teachout said he doesn’t have a position on the bill.
He noted that as it’s written, students enrolled in an independent school who are eligible to use public funds will be able to do so until they graduate. The schools themselves will also have some time to transition.
“The bill is designed to take taxpayer funds and use them for public schools, or schools that follow the rules public schools are required to follow,” said Graning.
For Graning and others, the concern is that the Supreme Court decision would see public dollars going toward schools that discriminate based on religious beliefs, which goes against the Vermont state constitution.
“There is always the option for these independent schools to become public schools and I’m actually looking into putting a bill forth that would make that easier for them, because there are a lot of independent schools that are doing good work in Vermont and that are working really hard to meet student needs, and then there are a lot that aren’t,” said Graning.
The House bill would wreck the state’s independent school system, said Brian Bloomfield, head of school at Lyndon Institute.
“The bill attempts to end all public tuitioning to all independent schools in the state of Vermont,” he said. “It has a carve-out for the four town academies, but it is intended to, and threatens to, cut off all tuitioning to all independent schools and a vast majority of them would either have to close because of that or they’d have to reset their model to be completely fee-tuition based, which would turn them into elitist institutions by definition.”
This might not be a big problem for families in more densely populated areas, but for some rural Vermonters it could mean a much longer commute in order to reach a school where the state allows public tuition money to be spent, he said.
“As you might imagine, we are very opposed to those bills and we are actively working to oppose them in the General Assembly,” said Mill Moore, executive director of the Vermont Independent Schools Association. “We’ve mobilized a lot of our schools to get their school communities behind defeating these bills, as well.”
He said that students enrolled in non-religious independent schools outnumber those enrolled in religious schools by a 40-to-1 margin.
“The premise behind the bills, as I see it, is that the proponents want to prevent public funds from reaching religious independent schools, and they’ve decided the only way to do that is to shut down tuitioning to all independent schools that are taking public funds,” said Moore.
Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison, sponsored S.66. She said it’s a response to a “radical, conservative” U.S. Supreme Court in much the same way other bills and legislative efforts have sought to solidify abortion rights.
“There are many independent schools that have built a business model based on getting public tuition and they sort of want to have their cake and eat it, too,” she said. “They want to be ‘independent’ private schools, but they want to be funded by public taxpayer dollars, and that doesn’t really match.”
The House Education Committee has heard these concerns, said Conlon, and the committee’s bill seeks to address some of the concerns by doing a better job of tracking student progress, placing a geographical limit on where people living in a district without a public school can send their kids, and putting a moratorium on any new independent schools receiving public dollars.
Conlon said that H.258’s future is quite uncertain given the number of new lawmakers in the Legislature this year and issue’s complexity.
