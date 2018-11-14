PITTSFORD — The Otter Valley school district doesn’t agree with a probate court judge’s ruling that only Pittsford board members can vote on releasing money from the Burditt Fund.
The Burditt Fund was created by the late Dan Burditt with the aim of benefiting Pittsford and its schools. Releasing money from the fund requires a unanimous vote from the Pittsford Select Board and the Pittsford School Board. Since the Pittsford School Board no longer exists, having been merged with other boards to form the Otter Valley Unified Union School District, the trustees of the Burditt Fund sought clarification from the probate court on how to proceed.
On Sept. 8, probate judge Kevin P. Candon issued a ruling saying only Pittsford representatives sitting on the Otter Valley Unified Union School District board of directors were to vote.
On Oct. 23, the school district, through its attorney Jack Kennelly, of the Rutland firm Pratt Vreeland Kennelly Martin & White Ltd., filed a motion in Rutland civil court appealing Candon’s decision.
The appeal raises three issues. One is, “Did Judge Candon’s Order of September 4, 2018 incorrectly identify the purpose of the settlor of the Trust?”
The second is, did the probate court correctly apply legal doctrines aimed at determining what someone like Burditt would have wanted should the conditions under which he left his trust change?
“The least disruptive approach in this matter, where the local Pittsford School Board and District have been dissolved and the OVUUSD created, which now controls what was the Pittsford School District, is to substitute the reference to OVUUSD each time there is a reference to the Pittsford Town School Board or School District in the Burditt Trust Agreement,” reads the appeal.
The third question raised by the appeal is did the probate court improperly rewrite the trust when it gave only Pittsford members of the OVUUSD the sole right to vote regarding the trust.
Kennelly said Wednesday he didn’t have the authority to comment on the matter. Attorney Gary Kupferer, of the Rutland firm Webber Chapman & Kupferer Ltd., who represents the town, also did not want to comment.
Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock said Wednesday the town’s position is that it supports the probate court’s decision.
Attorney Paul Kulig, of the Rutland firm Kulig & Sullivan, said Wednesday that Civil Court Judge Samuel Hoar is hearing the appeal, but has ordered it into mediation. Kulig said the parties involved are in the process of looking for a mediator. Given the number of people involved and the upcoming holidays, he doesn’t expect mediation would occur until around January.
This issue came up, in part, because the town wishes to tap the fund for a sidewalk project.
Haverstock said the state has awarded Pittsford a $100,000 grant that it can use to shore up the sidewalk around Lothrop Elementary School. The town needs to raise $100,000 as a local match. It plans to do so by drawing $25,000 from the Highway Fund, $25,000 from the Village Fund, with the remaining $50,000 from the Burditt Fund.
Haverstock said he’s been in communication with the state over the grant and hasn’t heard it will expire.
He said that while that area of sidewalk along Route 7 by Lothrop School is scheduled for an upgrade by the Vermont Agency of Transportation, that project won’t begin until 2028 at the earliest. In the meantime, there’s safety concerns for children walking along the road to and from school.
