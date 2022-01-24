A higher tax yield is sending property tax rates down in most — but not all — towns in the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union.
The sprawling supervisory union is composed of three distinct school districts: Quarry Valley Unified Union School District, Wells Springs School District and Rutland Town School District.
Louis Milazzo, business manager for the supervisory union, said increases in wages and tuition rates were the main cost drivers in the fiscal year 2023 budgets. Those expenses, however, were offset by the favorable tax yield being forecasted by the tax department.
Last month, Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio announced a $90 million surplus in the Education Fund and provided a pair of scenarios for applying some or all of that surplus to lowering property tax rates.
Greater Rutland County, like most supervisory unions and school districts, is playing it safe and assuming only half of the surplus, or $45 million, will be applied to tax rates.
Gov. Phil Scott has proposed using half of the total surplus to lower taxes and reinvesting the other half in workforce development and career technical education programs around the state. The legislature ultimately will decide how to apply those funds.
“We don’t want to over promise and under deliver to the taxpayers. We’d rather take a more conservative approach,” said Milazzo.
While the higher-than-expected yield is good news, it’s been tempered somewhat by decreases in the common level of appraisal, or CLA — a metric used by the state to equalize education property tax rates. A lower CLA translates to a higher tax rate.
As fair market values of homes have increased, CLAs in the supervisory union have decreased between 2% and nearly 7%, said Milazzo.
The budgets also reflect an expected $200,000 loss in revenue across the supervisory union due to the implementation of Act 173.
Passed by the legislature in 2018 to enhance the delivery of special education services, the new law shifts special education funding from a reimbursement model to a census block grant.
Implementation of the law has been deferred in recent years, and may be again this year, Milazzo said all three districts are fully prepared if it does happen this year.
Milazzo said the supervisory union had not yet settled contracts for teachers and support staff for the current year, which also will effect the upcoming budget.
“Our estimates for next (fiscal) year are looking at two years’ worth of inflationary wage increases for all of our staff,” he said.
In addition, he said health insurance costs are up 5.2%.
Quarry Valley School District
Quarry Valley School District, which serves the towns of Poultney, Proctor and West Rutland, will see the smallest budget increase in the supervisory union.
The $19 million budget is up 3.67%.
Education spending per equalized pupil is up 1.85% to $16,870.
Milazzo credited an increase in tuition students coming into the district, as well as an increase in surplus funds, with keeping expenses down.
Poultney High School, for example, experienced an increase in tuition students attending from Middletown, Wells and Pawlet, he said.
He noted, however, a 0.5% decrease in equalized pupils, which, despite being down, reflected gains made from students returning to the district after leaving last year for pandemic-related reasons.
The budget also adds several new jobs, including a full-time behavioral support position at Proctor High School to address intensive needs and low-level behaviors.
“Sort of what an assistant principal used to do but it’s more specialized than that,” said Superintendent Christopher Sell.
Quarry Valley Tax taxpayers will also benefit from favorably high CLAs, which are contributing to estimated tax rate decreases ranging from 5% to 8%.
The tax rate in Poultney will drop by about 12 cents to $1.36. In Proctor, the tax rate will decrease by 7 cents to sit at $1.37. West Rutland also will see a nearly 7-cent drop to $1.30.
Sell said the district is continuing to improve itself in the wake of the Act 46 merger process by finding new ways to maximize student opportunities and increase access to programs across the district.
Rutland Town School District
Rutland Town School District will see a 7.29% increase on its $9.2 million budget.
Spending per equalized pupil is up 5% to $17,532.
After CLA, the tax rate will drop by 4.67%, or about 7 cents, to $1.40.
Milazzo said a higher student count and secondary tuition rates resulted in an increase of more than $500,000 in the budget, with $200,000 of that amount coming from Rutland High School, whose tuition rates were up 14%.
Ira School District
Expenses are up 11.9% in the Ira School District budget, which translates to an $80,000 increase to the $754,000 budget.
Education spending per equalized pupil is projected to be $17,855, up 9.7%.
The town, which has no schools of its own, allows its K-12 student residents full school choice to any public or approved independent school in or out of state. The budget, then, is effectively tuition costs, as well as assessments paid to the supervisory union.
Milazzo said Ira saw an increase in both tuition rates and student count as several students returned to the district after spending the past school year learning alternatively due to the pandemic.
The district also budgeted an additional $14,000 in tuition costs to religious schools, like Mount St. Joseph Academy, which are now a school choice option following a ruling by the State Board of Education last year.
The tax rate for Ira after applying CLA is $1.54, a 3% increase over current year.
Wells-Springs School District
Taxpayers in the Wells-Springs School District, which serves the towns of Wells and Middletown Springs, can expect a 6.2% increase to its $5.4 million budget.
Equalized per-pupil spending up is set at $19,111, up 6.72%.
Secondary school tuition is up about $60,000.
The district also increased a half-time counselor position to full time at Wells Village School to help with student social-emotional needs and added a half-time interventionist at Middletown Springs Elementary School.
“With small schools like this, even adding those halftime positions do have an impact on the budget.” said Milazzo.
Despite the favorable yield projections, tax rates will be up in the district due to the end of Act 46 merger incentives and a significant drop in CLAs.
Middletown Springs’ CLA dropped just over 6%; Well’s was down more than 5%.
The estimated tax rate in Middletown Springs will be $1.60, about a 1-cent increase. Wells’ tax rate will climb around 2 cents to $1.65.
Assessing all three budgets, Sell noted the difficulty of meeting student needs, both academically and social-emotionally, while being sensitive to taxpayer concerns.
“So there’s been a delicate balance. I think our boards and (Milazzo) have done a nice job of that again this year,” he said.
