Months after their contracts expired, Rutland City teachers and support staff continue to work without a new labor agreement in place.
On Tuesday evening, about 70 Rutland City Public Schools employees and their supporters stood outside Longfellow School on Church Street to remind School Commissioners of that fact as they arrived for a regularly scheduled board meeting.
In August, both the Rutland Education Association and City Board of School Commissioners declared impasses on contract negotiations, which began this spring, with the union declaring an impasse on the education support staff (ESP) contract and the School Board declaring an impasse on the teacher/professionals contract.
The REA represents more than 380 RCPS employees, who work under two separate contracts: teacher/professionals and ESP.
After an unsuccessful attempt at mediation, a fact-finding process finally began this week for the ESP contract, according to REA President Sue Tanen. The teacher/professionals contract will enter fact-finding next week, she said.
During the fact-finding phase, both parties make their case to an independent third party who then makes nonbinding recommendations.
The previous contracts, which were ratified in 2017, expired on June 30. Employees will continue to work under those contracts until a new deal is reached.
“We just wanted to come and be here before the board meeting to remind the board that we are not only a union — we're people, we're taxpayers, we are parents, we are sisters and brothers and teachers,” Tanen said on Tuesday night.
The large presence outside was not acknowledged by commissioners during the meeting, though about a dozen teachers and staff did come inside and stand quietly in the back of the room for a time.
Commissioner Dena Goldberg, who chairs the board’s Staff Relations Committee, declined to comment after Tuesday’s meeting, stating that nothing had changed since the impasses were declared in August.
“We are going into fact-finding this week and next,” she wrote in a text message. “There is no new information.”
Speaking in August, Goldberg characterized the situation as typical of the negotiation process, which she said can take time.
Tanen, speaking in August, described the impasse as a matter of semantics, with the union looking for some “clarity” and “equity” on how certain positions were classified under the contracts.
“It’s a lot of people, it’s a lot of staff and they do a lot of different things. We have nurses, psychologists, paraprofessionals, secretaries — it’s a lot of different job descriptions,” she said.
On Thursday, Tanen said teachers and staff are frustrated and morale is low. She noted school employees are still working under pandemic conditions, which requires managing extra responsibilities like contact tracing and virus mitigation in addition to delivering education.
“It's hard to be in November without a contract for this year,” she said.
While the REA teacher and ESP contracts remain unsettled, RCPS did secure a new three-year labor agreement for AFSCME workers in March, which covers custodians, bus drivers, bus aides and maintenance staff.
A fourth contract, with the Rutland Administrators Association, doesn’t expire until next summer.
Darren Allen, a spokesman for the Vermont-NEA, which represents around 13,000 teachers and school staff across the state, said that while it’s not unusual for labor talks to enter a fact-finding phase, it is the exception rather than the rule.
However, he said, this year he has observed a greater desire to reach settlements.
“In general, we’re not seeing a lot of unsettled contracts. Those that are going to fact-finding and not reaching agreements seem to be out of the norm this year,” he said.
Allen attributed the number of successful settlements to the pandemic.
“I think what's happening in a lot of parts of the state is administrators, school boards and educators are basically saying, ‘Look, we're in year three of a pandemic, let's settle these contract issues as quickly and effectively as we can,’” he said.
He said he was encouraged to hear about strong showing of teachers and staff in Rutland on Tuesday.
“This particular School Board has had some other issues that it seems to have been preoccupied with over the last year,” Allen said, referring to the district’s drawn out and contentious mascot debate. “So we obviously hope that that show of solidarity, you know, I hope that the board looks at that.”
Tanen said the large turnout was intended to demonstrate to commissioners that teachers and staff were a united front, stating, “it's good to see a face to remind (them) that it's not just five or six people they're negotiating with — it's us.”
