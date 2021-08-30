Negotiations have stalled out on a pair of Rutland City Public Schools labor contracts.
Both the Rutland Education Association and Rutland City Board of School Commissioners recently declared impasses on contract negotiations, which began this spring.
The REA represents more than 380 RCPS employees, who work under two separate contracts: teacher/professionals and education support staff, or ESP.
According to REA President Sue Tanen, the union declared an impasse on the ESP contract and the School Board declared an impasse on the teacher contract.
Now, after an unsuccessful attempt at mediation, a fact-finding process is under way. During this phase, both parties make their case to an independent third party who then makes nonbinding recommendations.
The previous contracts, which were ratified in 2017, expired on June 30. Employees will continue to work under those contracts until a new deal is reached.
Commissioner Dena Goldberg, who chairs the board’s Staff Relations Committee, said that despite efforts by both parties, they have so far been unable to reach an agreement. She characterized the situation as simply a matter of working through the typical negotiation process, which she said takes time.
“At this stage, there’s really not a lot of information that I can provide, except that I think both parties are putting in the effort and I hope that we can find the common ground that meets everybody’s needs. That’s really the essence of where we started and where we want to end,” she said.
Goldberg noted that the board has had a new three-year labor agreement for AFSCME workers in place since March, which covers custodians, bus drivers, bus aides and maintenance staff.
She said they will tackle the Rutland Administrators Association contract, which expires next summer, once current contract negotiations are settled.
Tanen expressed disappointment, claiming that, in her view, negotiations reached an impasse “rather quickly.”
“We actually thought, in our initial negotiations, things were going well, until they weren’t. And after the first mediation, we thought they were going well, until they weren’t.”
Tanen said it wasn’t a single issue that led to the impasse. Rather, she described it as a matter of semantics, with the union looking for some “clarity” and “equity” on how certain positions were classified under the contracts.
“It’s a lot of people, it’s a lot of staff and they do a lot of different things. We have nurses, psychologists, paraprofessionals, secretaries — it’s a lot of different job descriptions,” she said.
Tanen said the situation is especially disheartening following a school year in which everyone seemed to be working cohesively to keep school running during the pandemic, and entering a new one as cases of COVID-19 are once again on the rise.
“This union, our group of teachers, the administration, the superintendent’s office, the building (administrators) pulled it out in a way that you could never have thought could have happened. (We) worked together … found ways to bend and be flexible and work within the contract and around the contract and just really went so far to make it work and to work together,” she said. “So when we went to negotiate, we all went in with really good expectations. And it just did not go well.”
Tanen also voiced frustration that an agreement has not been more easily reached in a year where so much federal relief is being pumped into the state due to the pandemic.
RCPS has received nearly $17 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which it has until 2024 to spend.
“The city and the state of Vermont is looking at a significant amount of money in COVID relief funds — some of which is specifically earmarked but some of which literally has the tag ‘retain and hire staff,’ she said. “Why we’re having this argument this year, why we’re at impasse this year, I don’t really understand that.”
Still, Tanen acknowledged that it’s not uncommon for negotiations to drag on this long, and stated the union’s willingness to keep talking.
“We are willing to come back and talk at any point. So if the board was was willing to do that, we would come back to the table and have the conversation. That is always what we want, to bargain in good faith,” she said.
“Our intention is to make this year everything it can be for the kids — just likely with every year,” she said.
