Rutland City Public Schools employees are crying foul after once again being denied an opportunity to address the School Board.
In a statement released by the Vermont-NEA Wednesday, members of the Rutland Education Association (REA) voiced their disappointment at not being allowed to speak at a special meeting of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners held Tuesday evening, arguing it was a violation of state open meeting laws.
The meeting agenda Tuesday contained a single item: approval of the Stafford Technical Center budget for fiscal year 2023. The board was slated to pass the budget at its Dec. 16 meeting, but that meeting ended prematurely when commissioners refused to approve the agenda following a contentious procedural debate involving the district’s ongoing mascot battle.
At the top of Tuesday’s meeting, Cavacas stated that only public comment related to the STC budget would be permitted.
“Only comments that we will be hearing tonight are those people who would like to comment on the Stafford budget because that’s what this meeting has been warned for,” he said.
Cavacas explained that those guidelines had been confirmed by attorney Christopher Leopold, who the board has been consulting with in recent months regarding parliamentary procedures.
REA members had originally planned to speak at the Dec. 16 meeting to remind the board that school employees have been working without contracts since July.
Before the start of that meeting, about 80 REA members and supporters stood outside the Longfellow building holding signs reading, “Settle now” and “Support our teachers.” Dozens more packed the room during the brief and chaotic meeting.
In August, the REA and School Board declared an impasse on contract negotiations, which began this spring.
The REA represents more than 380 RCPS employees, including teachers, school nurses and para-educators, who work under two separate contracts: teacher/professionals and education support staff (ESP).
After an unsuccessful attempt at mediation, a fact-finding process began last month, according to REA President Sue Tanen. During the fact-finding phase, both parties make their case to an independent third party who then makes nonbinding recommendations. The two fact-finding reports are expected to be released sometime during the next week or so, said Tanen.
Speaking Wednesday, Tanen expressed frustration with the board. She noted that the union went through the proper channels to be considered for public comment at both recent meetings.
She said the nine people who intended to speak Tuesday all had positive things to say.
“I don’t know what they’re afraid to hear — why they don’t want us to speak — because I think we were trying to say some really good things,” she said.
Tanen acknowledged that while public bodies can limit comment under certain circumstances, she disagreed that the School Board had the legal right not to allow comment on Tuesday and contended that the contracts are related to any budgetary discussion.
Moreover, she argued that giving union members a chance to speak would have been a nice gesture.
“The goodwill that it would create — just to give us back our chance, to give us 15 minutes — I don’t understand why anybody would say no to that,” she said.
On Wednesday, Cavacas maintained that because the meeting was being held for a specific purpose, the board was within its rights to limit comment to that topic.
“Nothing intentional, nothing personal, nothing like that. It’s just when a special meeting’s called that it is for one purpose only,” he said.
Cavacas declined to comment further on the contracts, noting that the process is ongoing.
According to emails obtained by the Herald, REA members first learned they would not be allowed to address the board Tuesday afternoon in an email sent from attorney Andrew James Snow of the Rutland firm Meub Associates.
In an email to Chris Guros, Vermont-NEA UniServ director for Addison and Rutland Counties, Snow stated that, “the Board does not think it is right or appropriate for those on either side to be making public statements about the negotiations while we are still engaged in the negotiations and are in the midst of the fact-finding process.”
Snow continued, “Characterizations or statements asserting that the Board has stopped negotiations, needs to return to negotiations, or that otherwise indicate the Board is not following the statutory process for negotiations is misinformation that is misleading and damaging and we believe may violate the negotiation process and its requirements. Is this really the fight to have when we are headed into the post-factfinding negotiations in early January?”
Guros pushed back, asserting that such an argument lacked merit since negotiations were at an impasse.
“Regarding whether this is the time for the REA to urge the Board to settle, we feel it is precisely the time for the Board to hear this message given that the (fact-finding) report will be issued in less than two weeks. Given that the Board could not even agree on an agenda and, therefore, failed to conduct their own scheduled business last week, this has never been more apparent to us.”
Guros added, “I hope that the Board is aware of the REA’s right to engage in concerted activity. I believe that interfering with this activity or threatening the REA with consequences if they exercise it, could be construed as an unfair labor practice.”
After learning REA members would not be permitted to speak, Tanen emailed the entire School Board, writing, “Members of the public have an absolute right to speak at public meetings to express their opinion without having their opinion on the matter being discussed in any way or restricted by the public body except as to the duration of the speech and as to the time when public comments are permissible during the public meeting. Content restrictions are impermissible unless the speaker is unruly or disruptive to the meeting.”
Tanen said she has not heard back from Cavacas or received any formal response from the board; however, two commissioners did respond unofficially.
“I didn’t get a response. And I think that’s pretty unfortunate, too,” she said.
Jenny Prosser, chief counsel for the secretary of state’s office, said she is often asked to offer guidance on situations such as these.
While she said her office can’t provide official rulings on such matters or weigh in on whether or not a board has violated the law, she did point to state statute 1 V.S.A. § 312(h), which states, “the public shall be given a reasonable opportunity to express its opinion on matters considered by the public body during the meeting, as long as order is maintained. Public comment shall be subject to reasonable rules established by the chairperson.”
“So a very strict reading of that language could be that the public body is only required to hear from the public on what they actually consider at the meeting, that it’s not open ended,” she said.
Prosser added that 16 V.S.A. § 554, specifically addresses public comment at school board meetings, stating, “A school board shall afford a reasonable opportunity to any person in the school district to appear and express views in regard to any matter considered by the school board and, if requested to do so, shall give reasons for its action in writing.”
She noted that people who feel a violation has occurred can file a written complaint with the board in question, which the board would then be required to address. They can also contact the state attorney general, who has discretion to enforce open meeting laws.
Tanen said the REA plans to be present at the board’s next meeting on Jan. 11.
“At some point, we will be heard. That is our intention and we will make it happen in some way,” she said.
