Local school officials said they fully support the three tobacco and e-cigarette prevention bills that Gov. Phil Scott signed into law last week, and hope they will help curb vaping among students.
The first law raises the required purchasing age for all tobacco products from 18 to 21, making Vermont the 14th state to pass such a measure. Another prevents vendors from selling e-cigarettes, liquids containing nicotine and other tobacco substitutes in the state without a Vermont seller’s license, which effectively prevents the sale of these products online. The third law imposes the same 92% tax on e-cigarettes and liquid nicotine that already applies to other tobacco products.
Rutland City Public Schools has long had a tobacco-free campus policy, which was amended last year to include e-cigarettes, according to Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss. Bliss supports all three new measures, calling them a step in the right direction.
“It’s a big issue for us,” he said of students’ vaping habits. “The research isn’t out about the impact of these things, but I’m worried.”
Bliss believes the law that effectively bans online sales will have a big impact on student access, explaining that students who are able to purchase e-cigarette products online often redistribute them to their friends.
Bliss said that in the last year or two, suspensions from tobacco use on campus at the high school have spiked, and that going forward he hopes to introduce more education around the dangers of tobacco. This is also where Bliss believes the increased tax could act as an effective deterrent.
“Our push next year is to educate students about the risks involved, including, now, the cost risks associated with using these products,” he said.
Otter Valley Middle and High School Principal Jim Avery also supports the new measures, and worries his students do not understand the danger of e-cigarette use.
“This year it’s just become an epidemic.” he said. “We’re trying to respond to that, and I think the right response is really educational.”
Officials at the Vermont Department of Health are tracking e-cigarette use among teens as a statewide problem. The 2017 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey indicated that e-cigarettes were the most-used tobacco product among high school students. While the survey found that the percentage of students who identified as currently using e-cigarettes went down 15% since 2015, the frequency of use among students who were actively using went up. The survey also found that the proportion of students using e-cigarettes increased each year from grades 9 through 12.
Rhonda Williams, chronic disease prevention chief with the Department of Health, said that she frequently hears from school officials who are concerned about student vaping habits.
“In my eight years at the health department I haven’t seen anything like it,” she said. “We have school nurses who are seeing kids that are trying to quit using three pods a day, which is the nicotine equivalent of three packs of cigarettes a day.”
Williams said these three new laws were designed to reduce youth access to e-cigarettes. She also mentioned other recent measures that restrict e-cigarette use in public to the same degree as cigarette smoking, and that she hopes will deliver the message that vaping is dangerous.
“By having these three policies together, it says this is an important public health issue and we are treating it as such,” she said.
Montpelier High School Principal Mike McRaith said he advocated for the passage of these laws.
“We recognize the health risks, costs and addiction potential that these products have for our students,” he said. “We hope that with less access, along with education and community support, fewer students will be negatively impacted by these products.”
McRaith is cautiously optimistic that, at his school, the e-cigarette problem has reached a lull.
“I think that it’s trendy, and for a small population like ours stuff can ebb and flow,” he said. “It feels like it might have slowed here.”
However, he added that e-cigarettes are hard to detect, and therefore it can be hard to track usage.
When speaking to students about the risks of e-cigarettes, McRaith said that, in addition to the health concerns, he tries to emphasize that marketing campaigns have targeted young people.
“I emphasize addiction and the fact that I believe that teenagers are being targeted as customers for a product that’s addictive,” he said. “It lands with teenagers when I explain to them that I think they’re the victims of marketing. Nobody wants to feel duped.”
Williams said the Health Department will continue to look for ways to help educate young people and prevent further use.
“We know this isn’t easily addressed, we have to continue to be vigilant,” she said, “These three policies are a good step toward doing that, but we need to keep looking at what we can be doing as a state and within our schools and families so that we don’t have a serious problem continue.”
