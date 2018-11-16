Rutland City Schools Superintendent Adam Taylor said Friday that student safety is a top priority, and that the community could help in that mission by pausing and taking a deep breath.
“The rumor mill swirls way too fast, especially with social media,” he said. “We have to investigate and get our facts together before we inform the public.”
A rumor spread like wildfire on social media Thursday night that there had been a threatened shooting at Rutland Middle School, prompting numerous parents to declare they would keep their children home on Friday. The thread was full of people offering vague descriptions of what they said they had heard second-hand, as well as one outright piece of misinformation when one woman erroneously claimed police had “arrested a bomb maker” in Wallingford that day.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said late Thursday night that there had been an incident with a disorderly student, but no shooting threat. Taylor said Friday he was unsure as to the exact wording of what the student said.
“I have conflicting information from a variety of people, but I know it had nothing to do with shooting anybody — I do have that much information,” he said. “It was something along the lines of wanting to F somebody up. That got blown up into something else, into something else, into something else.”
Taylor said the school resource officer spoke with the student and the student’s mother and searched the student’s home to make sure there were no weapons. He said he did not know how many students were kept home on Friday.
Taylor also said he believed there was a “clear the halls” incident on Thursday, but that he was not certain and he did not know if it was related. Several parents in the Facebook thread expressed frustration at not being notified of “clear the halls” incidents, and Taylor said there was no protocol on making such notifications. “We’re working on developing one just so we can get out to parents when it happens,” he said. “There are a few other protocols like that that seemingly don’t exist that we’re trying to put in effect by the end of November.”
Among those are protocols on what should trigger a “clear the halls,” which Taylor said is supposed to be used when staff need to get students out of the hallways either for their own safety or to get them out of the way, such as when students are fighting in a hallway and staff need to get to them to intervene. Taylor said he is concerned the practice might be overused.
“Sometimes I wonder if people react too quickly or too aggressively sometimes,” he said. “It may not be something where you have to actually clear the halls, such as an incident on the playground. That incident is not in the school.”
He also said a student using foul language might prompt staff to clear the halls.
“To clear the halls for a kid using profanity — to me, that’s a bit egregious and that apparently happened before my tenure,” the newly arrived superintendent said. “I had someone who wanted to call a (police) officer because they had a kid screaming and cussing on the floor. To me, that is not what we call (police) for.
It’s an administrative task to handle.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
