A classroom lesson in which Rutland Middle School students participated in a mock slave trading exercise has drawn complaints from parents.
Several parents of seventh-graders have raised concerns about the appropriateness of the lesson after their children expressed discomfort participating in it.
According to RMS Principal Patricia Beaumont, the “mock simulation” was a part of a seventh-grade social studies unit titled “Colonial Trade Project,” in which students learned about the buying and selling of goods, produce and slaves in a historical context. She said the unit has been taught to students for at least seven years.
The lesson utilized cards representing various goods, including slaves, to be traded among students. The card for slaves, which depicted a Colonial-era advertisement, included the word “negroes.”
One concerned mother of a bi-racial student, who chose to not be named, said she was “extremely disturbed” when her daughter informed her about the lesson.
She and another parent, who also has a bi-racial child, met with two of the teachers involved to express concerns Thursday.
During the conversation, the mother said the teachers explained that the unit did include a discussion of the human aspects of the slave trade before going into the trading exercise, which was used to illustrate the economics of Colonial trading.
However, the mother asked whether teachers, who were both white, had stopped to consider “how people of color might feel about it.”
Shortly after the meeting, the mother said the teachers informed her they would be suspending the lesson.
Another parent, Carrie Savage, has a daughter in another social studies class at RMS that did not go through the lesson this week. She said her daughter and another classmate had requested not to participate when they heard that their class was slated to have the lesson, too.
Savage said she does not want to “sensationalize” the issue, and is “not trying to get anyone fired.”
However, she said she would like to see more bias education for teachers and staff to ensure episodes such as this don’t happen.
“There are so many ways to teach a difficult topic like this well,” she said, adding teachers need to be given the right tools to do so.
While Beaumont declined to comment on parent complaints and student objections, she agreed to make relevant RMS faculty available to provide greater context about the unit Monday.
Rutland City Schools were closed Friday because of the weather.
Interim Superintendent David Wolk said Beaumont had informed him Thursday about the issue, but declined to comment further until he had time to learn more.
“I believe their intentions were altruistic,” Wolk said, adding that he believes the incident can serve as a teachable moment.
Tabitha Moore, president of the Rutland County chapter of the NAACP, said a parent filed a complaint Friday with the organization.
The NAACP released a statement Friday evening, addressing the situation.
“Reducing humans to chattel, even in simulation, and especially without proper context or support, is negligent at best; a fact that school officials are acknowledging,” it read in part.
The statement continued: “The urgency of addressing the matter lies in the pervasive nature of institutional racism — intentional or not — and its consequences for the students, school and larger community. Though it is clear no one intentionally carried out the activity with contempt, the effects are the same and must be addressed. … Pervasive institutionalized racism must be named and eradicated.”
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
