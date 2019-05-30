In a state with only nine cities and thousands of tree huggers, Vermont’s image does not struggle to be green. More than 4.5 million acres of Vermont’s 6.1 million total acres are covered in forests. These forests store carbon, provide wildlife habitat, filter and clean our water, and create healthy soil. Vermont trees support our forest economy, fuel fall foliage tourism, sweeten our meals with maple syrup, and provide us with refuge. People come to Vermont to see and be in Vermont’s forests.
Vermont’s Urban & Community Forestry Program supports town-appointed tree wardens, volunteer tree and town forest committees, and the state’s handful of city arborists to care for Vermont’s public forests. The UCF Program helps communities care for a variety of trees, including the trees that grow along a strange swath of publicly managed space: the right-of-way. Public right-of-ways are easements owned by towns. They can cross over private land, enabling the town to construct and maintain roads and surrounding infrastructure. In Vermont, the public right-of-way is usually 49.5 feet wide. At its best, the vegetation growing in the right-of-way features centuries-old maples bordered by vibrant shrubs and ephemeral wildflowers; at its worst, this strip of land overflows with non-native grasses tangled with invasive knotweed, failing trees and stick-thin beech thickets.
Often the burden of small-town local road crews, municipal right-of-way vegetation covers more than 27,000 acres along Vermont’s rural roads alone. This acreage adds up to more land than Vermont’s largest state park, Camel’s Hump State Park. This is a substantial tract of publicly managed land that towns care for according to their individual and varied priorities, budgets and aesthetics.
UCF’s Resilient Right-of-Ways project empowers Vermont cities and towns to think carefully about the value of their roadside trees and plants. An inspirational label, the term “resilient” will mean many things to many communities. To a city with competing funding interests, a Resilient Right-of-Way will be both effective stormwater management and good PR for its downtown liveability. To a rural town, the same catch phrase may encompass a refined mowing plan, an invasive plant strategy or a public outreach campaign about the emerald ash borer and the hundreds of town-managed backroad ash trees.
The Resilient Right-of-Ways project is working with 10 urban areas and 10 rural communities to conduct right-of-way assessments and planning efforts. In the rural communities, Vermont UCF staff work with towns to capture the current state of typical sections of right-of-way. Data collection records the existing influences in the right-of-way: the presence of utility lines, the extent of mechanical damage to trees and shrubs, the health of the overstory, the identity and distribution of invasive plants, the presence of active agriculture in the right-of-way, and the health and location of historic trees.
UCF staff then guide towns towards a future roadside condition that incorporates recommended forestry techniques, risk management goals, stormwater infrastructure upgrades, and preservation of aesthetic and cultural values. Recommended action items also consider existing and neighboring land uses, ultimately highlighting select areas in town that would benefit from tree planting, restoration, preservation, thinning and risk management including managing for tree mortality due to emerald ash borer, an invasive insect devastating Vermont’s ash trees.
Our public trees weave their way in and out of our built environment. Understanding the continuum of all urban and community trees is essential to support vibrant communities. The Urban & Community Forestry Program recognizes that the stewards of our trees are not just foresters — they’re on planning commissions, leading road crews, writing municipal laws, engineering stormwater solutions, volunteering in their communities and running farms. Together, we can promote public green spaces and bring our forest pride to the everyday spaces we inhabit.
For more information, see the Vermont Urban & Community Forestry website: vtcommunityforestry.org
Joanne Garton and Elise Schadler are with the Vermont Urban & Community Forestry Program and Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.