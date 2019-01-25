Editor’s note: Science Friday is a monthly examination of how science and the natural world work together here in Vermont. The content is provided by the Agency of Natural Resources.
In Vermont, we wear several badges of winter honor. We’re a hardy stock of New Englanders who wake up to two feet of snow and hardly blink an eye. We ski and hike in negative temperatures, grinning despite our frosty fingers and toes. We survive six months of winter each year. We also live in a place so cold that the ground literally shivers beneath our feet.
These shivers are a rare natural phenomenon called cryoseisms, or frost quakes. Cryoseisms are miniature explosions in soil and rocks caused when water in the ground freezes and rapidly expands, resulting in a localized explosion underground that lasts for a second. Residents from Michigan to Maine have reported waking up in the middle of the night to what sounded like a tree falling on their house, citing loud booms outside their front door.
Cryoseisms tend to occur at night or in the early morning during winter’s subzero temperatures. They can cause strong shaking near the ground crack which can break windows, crack chimneys, and rock houses but these high-intensity, localized events do not show up on regional seismic instruments. The sound and the shaking can feel like an earthquake, yet the effects of cryoseisms abate very quickly and people just a few miles away from the frost crack don’t usually feel the shaking.
Given their relative infrequency and generally minor effects, Vermont does not track cryoseisms, but the Vermont Geological Survey has received calls about them occurring in Colchester and Charlotte. In the past few years, there have been reports of frost quakes, such as the one that residents felt in 2013.
Vermont’s Geological Survey, part of the Department of Environmental Conservation, tracks other geological hazards throughout the state such as landslides, drought, and contamination issues. To address potential risks, the Division conducts local and regional hazard assessments such as the Landslide Hazard Mapping project. The Survey developed an interactive landslide hazard map (and: https://dec.vermont.gov/geological-survey/hazards/landslides) that uses crowdsourced data to monitor landslides. By identifying high-risk regions and scientifically assessing the risk, the Survey provides a tool to protect Vermonters in vulnerable areas and mitigate future hazards. Learn more about the Vermont Geological Survey and the work they do at https://dec.vermont.gov/geological-survey
Elle O’Casey is the director of communications and outreach for the Agency of Natural Resources.
