As Vermont moves into autumn, the first freezes end the growing season and coat the ground with layers of frost. These freezes settle into the "cold hollows" first, and many of us have noticed that one neighbor’s garden may last into October while down the road the tomatoes and basil are killed several weeks earlier.
The frosts that affect our gardens, and the intricate pattern of microclimates that cover Vermont, do more than determine how long our gardens last. They also help determine where the trees grow. Because a tree's lifespan stretches into centuries rather than one year, the trees have a lot to tell us about the climate of Vermont on a large and small scale.
Most people have noticed that conifers, like pine and spruce, often grow on cold mountaintops. In Vermont, the most cold-tolerant trees include spruce, fir, paper and yellow birch, and aspen. Of these, the hardwoods are opportunistic and occur in other areas as well, but spruce and fir are notably more abundant in areas that get very, very cold like the steep talus slope high on Umpire Mountain near Victory Basin. Sometimes we also see spruce and fir in somewhat unexpected settings.
Consider the valley nestled between Umpire Mountain, Burke Mountain and Kirby Ridge. On the steep slopes of Umpire Mountain, there are lots of conifers on tall mountains, where a lot of snow lingers. Conifers aren't restricted to a mountaintop. They are in the valley, too.
What gives? Those spruce and fir trees are present in the valley bottom largely because of a phenomenon called “cold air drainage.” Most of the time, the mountaintops are the coldest parts of Vermont. But during a cold, still, clear night, things change. Heat rapidly radiates away from the mountains, but as air cools, it sinks. Cold air is denser than warm air. Cold air on nearby slopes trickles down to the valley bottom, where it pools. This cold air is no joke.
In fact, on a frigid night in 1933, the town of Bloomfield 18 miles to the northeast of this basin measured a low temperature of -50, tied with a more recent record in Maine for the coldest temperature ever recorded in New England. There aren't any weather stations in Victory Basin (the area described above) though, and I wouldn't be surprised if it was even colder there that night. There aren't many trees that can stand up to -50 degree temperatures, but red spruce is one of them.
Along with fir and a few other species, the spruce in the cold-air pockets of Vermont form a natural community called Lowland Spruce-Fir Forest. Interestingly, the cold isn’t the only factor at work here, as another sort of "gardening" occurs as well. Not surprisingly, water flows into cold pockets as well, and beavers often inhabit their streams and wetlands. Beavers love eating red maple and aspen, but rarely eat conifers, so their selective pruning removes hardwood species leading to a predomination of spruce and fir, which apparently do not taste as good to beavers. The unique conditions created by cold air, water, beavers and the conifers leads to a proliferation of boreal plants, mosses and fungi in Lowland Spruce-Fir Forest as well.
When forests haven’t been cleared or flooded by beavers, these wetlands are usually conifer dominated as well, including Black Spruce Swamp, a peaty wetland similar to those found much further north. If you wander north on the map you will notice a pattern of the darker green conifers being present in the valleys and on the peaks.
The Nulhegan Basin, farther north, has an even larger cold-air drainage area. The Victory and Nulhegan basins support species similar to those in the boreal taigas in Canada, ranging from rhodora to the state endangered spruce grouse.
Not surprisingly, moose are very abundant in these areas as well. Snowshoe hare and beaver are abundant, and it's possible that even lynx inhabit these icy forests. Cold air drainage isn't limited to icy climates like Vermont's, either.
They play a part in the ecology and natural history of the sunny Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu, California, as well.
Long ago, when I lived and worked in California, I observed frozen ground and frost heaves in Malibu Creek State Park. The park is just a few miles from the immediate coastline, where temperatures very rarely drop below 40°F and hard freezes may only occur once or twice a century.
Stephen Davis, of Pepperdine University, has found evidence that these cold-air drainages strongly affect the vegetation in the area, and he has told me that single-digit temperatures are not unheard of in these isolated areas of Southern California. I believe it.
One spring I lived in Park Service employee housing at nearby Rocky Oaks park, another cold-air drainage area, and hard freezes were common on many clear nights well into April. Having grown up in coastal Southern California I had little experience with frost, I had no ice scraper, and was forced to scrape the ice off of my car windshield in the mornings with a credit card. (Incidentally, another resident, also unfamiliar with cold, tried removing the ice from his car with a spray from the hose, creating a localized ice storm on his car).
There were even areas of black ice on some of the nearby roads on cold nights after rainstorms. Malibu's cold-air pockets are more defined by an absence than a presence. The ubiquitous laurel sumac shrub that is found over almost all of the Santa Monica Mountains does not occur in cold air drainage areas. It is said that farmers would only plant citrus where laurel sumac was growing because it meant frost was very rare.
Next time you are in a small valley or hollow, look at the plants around you because they may have an icy story to tell.
Charlie Hohn is a wetlands scientist for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
