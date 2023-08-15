BERLIN — The president and chief executive officer of Subaru of New England says he’s donated $250,000 to help with flood recovery.

The announcement was made at a press conference Tuesday with Gov. Phil Scott, who offered some details on how the funds, donated by Ernie Boch Jr., will be spent.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0