Ian Sullivan is Rutland County State's Attorney, at least until the next election.
Gov. Phil Scott's office announced Monday it had directed the office, from which incumbent Rose Kennedy recently departed for a new job, "to fill the vacancy at the top pursuant to the emergency succession plan established in state law." That plan puts Sullivan in the office, which he is also running for in the fall election.
"This decision is in no way an expression of support or opposition to any candidate in the upcoming election," reads a statement from Victoria Biondolillo, the governor's appointments manager. "This decision has been made to ensure continuity of operations in the Office to the maximum extent possible, which is particularly important as counties throughout the state address increasing criminal activity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.