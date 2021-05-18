MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott had defended his decision to relax the state’s mask mandate because of the state’s vaccination progress while saying he hasn’t determined yet what the benchmark will be to move to the final reopening step.
Last week, Scott announced his administration would follow the lead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and lifted the mask mandate for fully-vaccinated residents. Those residents no longer have to wear a mask indoors or out, as long as they aren’t in a crowd.
Critics said this change took place too quickly.
At his regular news conference Tuesday, Scott said he was on a call with the White House and other governors about the pandemic response where he heard from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC. He said she reported there’s an overwhelming amount of data now showing how effective the coronavirus vaccines are.
“And that’s why fully-vaccinated people can safely participate in activities without masking. She made clear this was a decision driven by the science,” he said.
The governor said it was difficult to get residents to put on a mask about a year ago. So he said he wasn’t surprised that it would take some time to get them comfortable with this new environment.
Scott said the state has followed the science since the beginning of the pandemic, which has led to Vermont having one of the best pandemic responses in the country.
“In reflection, it seems as though most everyone has believed in the science until it conflicts with their fear or their ideology or their politics. And then they don’t believe the science. But our team is going to continue to follow the science and the data,” Scott said.
The state recently moved to Step 3 of the governor’s Vermont Forward reopening plan.
The final phase would move the state away from any restrictions and any guidance would be an encouragement.
The governor and President Joe Biden tapped July 4 for the day when things would get back to as normal as possible. But because the state is doing so well with vaccinations, the governor has considered moving the date up.
All of the other steps in the plan had a benchmark the state had to hit for vaccinations before the state could move to the next step.
Vermont had to hit 60% of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine by June 1 to move to Step 3. It got there with nearly three weeks to spare.
But the July 4 step doesn’t have a benchmark to hit. Scott said this was an oversight on his part and he and his team are currently considering what that metric should be. He said he’s hoping to reveal that information at a news conference next week.
Biden has said he wants 70% of the eligible population with at least one vaccine dose by July 4, but the governor said Vermonters are currently on pace to far exceed that. According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 71.8% of Vermont’s eligible population has already received at least one dose of the vaccine.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.