Gov. Phil Scott will let H.165, “An act relating to school food programs and universal school meals,” become law without his signature, he announced on Wednesday.
He stated in a letter to the General Assembly that Vermonters are concerned about affordability.
“Despite these concerns and my efforts, legislative action this year has added a new, approximately $100 million payroll tax; $20 million in unnecessary DMV fee increases; hundreds of millions in additional cost pressures that will come as a result of the override of my veto of the clean heat standard bill; an unsustainable $70 million increase in base budget spending over my recommendation; an eventual doubling of their own pay and benefits; and more,” he stated, adding that H.165 will add between $20 million and $30 million in property taxes to pay for school meals.
“This will be paid for by all Vermonters, including those with low incomes,” he stated. “That’s not progressive education funding policy, it’s a regressive policy that hurts the very families we are trying to help.”
He said his veto would likely be overridden and become a distraction from other work.
“And I ask the Legislature to rethink this sincere but regressive policy in the future, so working Vermonters are not paying for the meals of families who could better afford it,” he said.
Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont, said Wednesday she was “thrilled with the outcome.”
“Our Vermont students, their families, teachers and communities will all benefit from this law. We are grateful over 80,000 students will have continued access to free school meals,” she said.
Vermont becomes the sixth state to enact a permanent universal school meals program, joining California, Maine, Colorado, Minnesota and New Mexico.
The new law will take effect July 1.