Many Memorial Day events were canceled this year due to the state directives aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, but Gov. Phil Scott sent a message on Monday to “wish all Vermonters safe and peaceful Memorial Day.”
“From the earliest days of the Revolution to the Civil War; to two conflicts that would envelop the world; to Korea, Vietnam and the Global War on Terror, Vermonters have answered our nation’s call to service. They’ve put their lives on the line to protect our way of life and to preserve freedom, for ourselves and others,” Scott said in the statement.
Scott called on Vermonters who had not served in the armed forces to give thanks to veterans and “remember those who never made it home.”
Scott noted that Memorial Day is a time to honor those “who sacrificed and died so others may live.”
“I believe that today, as we navigate through this once-in-a-century crisis, the word 'sacrifice' means a lot more as we unite to fight a new kind of enemy - one that threatens all of us,” he said. “Perhaps there is no better time than now to reflect on the example of those who faced far darker days but rose to the occasion, so that we might be here now to face our own challenge, together.”
Scott also expressed gratitude to “every American who gave their life in service to this nation” and said his thoughts are with the family and friends left behind.
