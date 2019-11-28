MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has issued a message of goodwill to Vermonters on Thanksgiving Day.
“I want to wish all Vermonters a happy and safe Thanksgiving Day and holiday weekend,” Scott said in a Thursday statement. “This is the time of year where we have an opportunity to take a step back to spend time with family and friends, and to reflect on the good going on all around us.”
Scott said the holiday was a chance for Vermonters and all Americans to mark a celebrated tradition that helps to unite people, expand civility and respect, reduce political polarization and combat hate.
Scott thanked all those who serve or have served in the military and can’t be with their families for the holiday.
“I also want to thank first responders, law enforcement, fire fighters, EMTs, road crews, doctors, nurses and all who can’t be with their loved ones during special occasions because they’re working to keep us safe,” Scott said. “Again, I wish you all a very happy and safe Thanksgiving and hope you’ll join me in celebrating all that is good — and all that our good can do — as we work together to move Vermont and our nation forward.”
—Staff report
