Gov. Scott signed a pair of bills Tuesday that will provide free meals to Vermont students and ban offensive school mascots.
Scott’s signature of S.100 will create a one-year pilot program guaranteeing free breakfast and lunch for students statewide beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Independent schools will also receive support for students who tuition in from their local public school districts.
With pandemic-era provisions for free meals for K-12 students set to expire June 30, anti-hunger advocates have pressured lawmakers to take action to keep kids fed for free. For the past two years, a federal waiver has provided free breakfast and lunch to all K-12 students nationwide, but come June most Vermont school districts will once again require families to pay for their meals.
The legislation also sets a goal of identifying a funding source to make the program permanent, calling for the Joint Fiscal Office to deliver a report by February 2023 “examining possible revenue sources including expansion of the sales tax base, enactment of an excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, and other sources of revenue not ordinarily used for General Fund purposes.”
S.100 pegged the cost of providing universal meals for the next school year at $29 million, which will be paid for out of the nearly $100 million surplus in the state Education Fund.
In an email Wednesday, administration representative Jason Maulucci said Scott signed the bill because it was a “one-year pilot with one-time money,” but has concerns with imposing new taxes to pay for it in the long term.
“As the governor has said, he supports the state doing more to help vulnerable families in need — but he will not support forcing working families to pay more in taxes to essentially pay for the more affluent to get free meals.” Maulucci stated. “But that will be a debate for next year if the Legislature chooses to pursue that path.”
Suzanne Sprague, an official with the Agency of Education, stated in an email that the agency is looking forward “to working in partnership with school districts and their local communities to implement universal school meals this year.”
Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont, said her organization was “thrilled” with the governor’s action.
She acknowledged Scott’s concerns and said Hunger Free Vermont will be ready to take up funding questions with the administration and lawmakers session.
“We believe that what this next year of state-supported universal school meals is going to show us is the incredible return on investment that we’re going to get in student physical health and mental health and improved learning and improved school climate in all of our schools,” she said.
Horton said S.100 was the final piece of a package designed to expand access to local food in schools.
The other two pieces — a local food purchasing incentive program and fully funding the state’s farm-to-school and early childhood grant program — were included in this year’s budget bill.
“Assuming the budget goes through, all three of those pieces are going to be in place for the first time in our state,” she said. “We’re really excited about the whole … package because it’s going to be great for our students, but it’s also going to be great for our farming communities all around the state.”
But while the bill’s signing secures meals for students next school year, Horton warned that many young people around the state will be facing a gap in the coming weeks as additional federal waivers that greatly expanded access to summer meals programs during the last two years also expire at the end of the month.
“So that means that there will be communities in Vermont that have been able to provide free summer meals for all kids the past two summers, and they won’t be eligible to do that this summer,” she said.
Horton said Hunger Free Vermont and state officials are working to bridge that gap, and in coming weeks will be announcing summer meal sites around the state where families can get food.
On Tuesday, Scott also signed S.139, a bill that will require all public and independent K-12 schools in Vermont to adopt a policy addressing problematic branding, including sports team mascots and nicknames.
Maulucci stated the governor believes the bill is “a balanced step forward.”
Under the bill, the Agency of Education would create, by August, a model policy that would “prohibit school branding that directly or indirectly references or stereotypes the likeness, features, symbols, traditions or other characteristics that are specific to the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity of any person or group or persons or organizations associated with the repression of others.”
The policy will provide a process for individuals to file a complaint about any mascots that do not comply with the policy. Complaints will be determined first by local school boards and may be appealed to the secretary of Education.
School boards would be required to adopt the AOE’s policy or develop their own by January 2023.
School branding materials that do not comply with the policy would be allowed if they were purchased prior to January 2023 and if new branding was selected by May 2023.
Spargue stated the AOE is “in the process of drafting a model policy to share with our education partner organizations for their feedback.”
The bill’s signing represents a win for activists who have in recent years pressed school boards to retire problematic mascots.
In 2018, the South Burlington School District voted to change its “Rebel” mascot because of its racist connotations.
Randolph Union High School removed a mural of its “Galloping Ghost” mascot in 2020 after people decried its resemblance to a Ku Klux Klansman. The mascot has since been redesigned as a Grim Reaper on horseback.
Danville High School successfully retired its “Indians” mascot last year.
But not all efforts to remove mascots have stuck.
Rutland High School voted to change its “Raider” name and arrowhead logo in 2020, replacing it with “Ravens” in early 2021. However, the Board of School Commissioners voted to reinstate Raiders in January.
Supporters of the bill, which easily passed both the House and Senate, have said it will prevent students from experiencing psychological harm caused by mascots that often traffic in stereotypes.
Earlier this year, Chief Don Stevens, of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, addressed the Senate Education Committee to voice his objection to the use of Native American names and images, stating they neither represent nor honor local Indigenous peoples.
“I always think it’s problematic when somebody uses something that’s not of their culture … especially without informed consent,” he said.
However, the bill is not without its critics.
Sen. Joshua Terenzini, R-Rutland, argued the mascot issue, like most issues, is best left to local school boards.
“If we advance this legislation, we’re once again taking more local control away and centralizing it in Montpelier,” he said during a meeting of the Education Committee in February.
Vermont is one of 21 state legislatures around the country that have either enacted or are considering laws addressing the use of Indigenous-themed mascots in K-12 schools, according to a state activity tracker on the National Congress of American Indians website.
Last year, Colorado, Nevada and Washington enacted bans.
Around the Northeast, Maine passed a law banning the use of Indigenous-themed mascots and names in 2019 and bills have been introduced in Massachusetts and New York.
Connecticut also passed a law stating that municipalities with schools that use Indigenous-themed mascots or names will lose grant funding from the state’s two tribal casinos.
New Hampshire lawmakers introduced a bill prohibiting the use of Indigenous American mascots in public schools, colleges and universities earlier this year.
