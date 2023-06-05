Gov. Phil Scott said Monday he doesn’t think he’s done vetoing bills.
Scott gave wide-ranging remarks Monday at the legislative breakfast held at Southside Steakhouse by Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region. Those remarks included a defense of his vetoes on a number of bills, which he said were all made due to his concerns about affordability and sustainability.
“I don’t look forward to vetoes, but I will follow through on my promise to make Vermont more affordable and competitive with other states,” he said. “We’re simply too expensive for too many people. With higher inflation, the last thing we should be doing it adding to the affordability problem.
Scott also specifically called out his veto of a legislative pay raise, saying the key to making is easier for Vermonters to serve in the Legislature is shortening the session.
“The people I talk to who want to run for office never, ever ask me how much it pays,” he said. “They ask me how long the session is.”
CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson, reading a question from the audience, asked if the governor would veto a particular bill he said would water down tax-increment financing districts by stripping towns of the ability to do tax stabilization within them. Killington was recently granted a TIF district and Rutland is preparing to apply for one.
“I’ll put it on the list,” Scott said. “I’m a big fan of TIFs. ... We need all the tools in the tool box, and that’s a big one.”
Jepson said he expected development within Killington’s TIF district to benefit the entire region.
“Things are going to come down to Rutland and out to Middletown Springs,” he said. “Watch for the growth in the region.”
Other questions from the audience included one on refugees — Scott said he continues to seek increased resettlement in Vermont — and the Vermont State University merger process, which Scott said should have gotten more attention from the state before it came to a crisis and was now being “right-sized.”
Scott also indicated he had not ruled out using a state of emergency to get housing development past Act 250, though he said it was an option he would not exercise lightly.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “It may take a few months, but it may take a state of emergency to make a dent in this housing situation.”
Overall, Scott said there was a lot of common ground between the two parties in Montpelier.
“It’s just about the pace and how we get there,” he said. “If you agree with anything I’ve said today, please let your legislators know. ... Rutland County legislators aren’t the problem, for the most part. It’s really the supermajority and I can’t stop this freight train on my own.”
