Scott CEDRR breakfast
Gov. Phil Scott addresses an audience at Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region’s legislative breakfast at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland on Monday morning.

 Photo provided by CEDRR

Gov. Phil Scott said Monday he doesn’t think he’s done vetoing bills.

Scott gave wide-ranging remarks Monday at the legislative breakfast held at Southside Steakhouse by Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region. Those remarks included a defense of his vetoes on a number of bills, which he said were all made due to his concerns about affordability and sustainability.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

