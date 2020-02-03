Vermont’s aging and declining population was at the top of Gov. Phil Scott’s mind Monday morning during his address to members of the Rutland community at the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast at Southside Steakhouse.
“I know many of you have heard me talk about our demographic crisis before, but I can’t overstate how important and how serious this issue is to our state,” he said.
Scott delivered the sobering numbers: Currently in the state there are about 55,000 fewer people under age 45 and 44,000 more over age 65 than there were in 2000.
“For years we’ve had more deaths than births, have seen more people move out of Vermont than in. We still have about 18,000 fewer people available for work today than we did in 2009.”
“If we don’t break this cycle, state and local government won’t be able to afford what we currently do, much less what we’d like to do in the future,” he said.
He said those negative impacts have been felt locally in the recent closings of the College of St. Joseph and Green Mountain College.
But he was quick to laud Rutland’s “grassroots” efforts to reverse course. He commended groups like the Rutland Chamber and the Rutland Economic Development Corp. for being willing to “take this on themselves with that true Rutland grit and determination” in an effort to attract people to the county.
He cited the regional marketing initiative and the statewide Stay to Stay program, which began in Rutland, as examples.
“It’s gotta come from the bottom up. It can’t be built from the top down, but we can help.”
Scott used the breakfast to revisit highlights from his recent budget address. In particular, he said he had the Rutland region mind when he proposed a $1 million investment in tourism and marketing — one of largest sectors of the state economy.
“I saw for myself how important it was for this area when I attended the Women’s World Cup in Killington, which brought record crowds.”
He said the event has “put Vermont on the map to say that we’re open for business on the national level.”
Scott also addressed his reasoning behind his decision to veto H.107, the paid family leave bill, last week.
While he said he believes such a policy would be “a benefit for working families,” he did not agree with it being funding through a mandatory $29 million payroll tax.
“I think many of you in this room understand the danger in opening up the payroll tax door to another tax,” he said. “Once the floodgate opens, there’s so much potential for other programs and more tax burdens on the back of workers.”
Scott said he is moving forward on a voluntary paid family leave program.
“Vermonters can’t afford for us to get this wrong,” he said.
Al Faxon, chief operating officer of the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, asked Scott about the state’s lack of a tax exemption on military veterans retirement benefits. He framed the tax as a workforce development issue. He said he knows workforce-aged veterans who have chosen not to return or relocate to Vermont because of it.
Vermont is one of only eight states that taxes military pensions.
“I agree that this is a workforce development tool that we can utilize,” Scott said, noting that he has tried to get movement on the issue for the past four years, but it has been a struggle to get it out of committee in the State House.
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, stated there are currently bills in both the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee that would address the issue.
According to Scott, the amount of tax money not collected under such an exemption would amount to under $2 million in first the year.
“I would venture to say ... the return on investment is incredible,” Scott said. “We will gain much more than we’re losing.”
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
