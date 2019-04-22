Gov. Phil Scott said marketing is hard.
Since his first gubernatorial campaign in 2016, Scott has been talking about the demographic challenges facing Vermont, and he stuck to that theme Monday at a Legislative breakfast organized by the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce. He talked about the need to attract more people to Vermont and the ways the state is going about it, including marketing campaigns, and noted that in his first race for governor, he spent $2.5 million marketing himself.
“I can still go to places in Vermont they’ve never heard of me,” Scott said. “That tells you how difficult it is to market.”
Scott said the proposed budget has $3 million and that Vermont spends significantly less on marketing than other states.
“We’re trying to live within our means, but we could certainly lose more in the future,” he said.
Some in the audience questioned whether instate migration is really needed to stop the shrinkage of Vermont’s workforce. One employer described trying to hire people for a $20,000-a-year full-time job only to be told by prospective workers they were better off staying on state benefits.
Scott said he agreed that there were some people on state benefits who could work but don’t.
“For some of them, I don’t blame them,” he said. “If they lose all their child care subsidies, everything else, it doesn’t make mathematical sense for them to go to work.”
Scott said he would like to reform the system so that benefits are gradually reduced as income increases, rather than the “cliff” faced by people on benefits interested in working, but that the requirements for federal funding make that difficult. He also said that the caseloads of the state’s social service agencies are down and that the 30,000-student decline in Vermont’s schools since 1997 is an undeniable sign of the need for more people.
“We just don’t have the crop anymore,” he said. “There are people who could go back to work, I guarantee you that, but there’s not enough of them to fill the jobs we have now or able to do some of the jobs we have.”
Despite the state’s challenges, Scott said, Vermont still has a great deal to offer.
“We’re one of the safest, healthiest states in the country,” he said. “We have a good education system, which I believe we can make second to none. We have a culture and a lifestyle that’s second to none. ... The answer to our problems is right in front of our noses. We need more taxpayers. We don’t need more taxes.”
