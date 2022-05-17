MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced he will run for a fourth term as governor.
Scott, 63, said in a statement released Tuesday morning his administration has made much progress during the past six years, but there is more left to do.
The Republican governor, who grew up in Barre and now lives in Berlin, has been shown in polls to be one of the most popular heads of state in the country. He describes himself as a moderate and has pushed back against the more extreme factions of his party. Scott publicly rebuked former president Donald Trump. He said he had voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and called on Trump to resign after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
“At a time when America seems more divided and polarized than ever, I’ve worked to bring people together,” Scott said in the statement. “Listening to — and learning from — all points of view, so we can try to find consensus. Always treating others — even when we fundamentally disagree — with respect and dignity. And I’ve never run a negative campaign and never will because Vermonters, and all Americans, deserve a better and more civil political space — if for no other reason than to be better role models for our children because they’re watching us.”
At the same time, Scott hasn’t been shy with his veto pen, striking down legislation he disagreed with or couldn’t support. He currently holds the state record with 30 bills vetoed, with second place being former governor Howard Dean who vetoed 21 bills. Dean also served as governor for nearly twice the amount of time Scott has held the office.
Scott said at his regular news conference Tuesday he’s going to veto another bill, one that looked to make some changes to Act 250, which he said would actually do more harm than good. And he said more vetoes are soon likely from legislation that was “rushed through” at the end of the session. The legislative biennium ended last week.
The governor said he waited until Tuesday to announce he was running again because he was focused on the Legislature and the end of the session. Scott said he decided to seek reelection because the state has made some historic investments using pandemic relief dollars, and he wants to be there to make sure those investments are followed through on. Scott said he and his administration provide a “seasoned team” to help carry the load.
“As well, I’m worried about inflation and a possible recession as a result of the inflation. And again, I think we need a seasoned team to get through that and help us through that,” he said.
Activist Brenda Siegel, a Democrat, has announced she also is running for governor and appears to be Scott’s only opposition at this point. Siegel made headlines last fall when she and others slept on the State House steps in an effort to push Scott and other state officials to house homeless Vermonters as the weather turned cold.
Scott said while he is expecting someone to challenge him for the Republican nomination, outside a “legitimate candidate,” which he didn’t define, he was not planning to campaign until after Labor Day. Scott didn’t do much campaigning at all when he ran in 2020 because he said he was focused on guiding the state through the pandemic. He also got the benefit of appearing in residents’ homes multiple times a week during his news conferences broadcast statewide by multiple news outlets. Scott said if elected, he would continue to focus on things he’s been working on for the past six years.
“What you see is what you get,” he said. “Some of the same concerns I have from five or six years ago are still here today. Our demographics being one. Trying to grow the economy. Make Vermont more affordable. More tax relief. I mean, they’re all the same. We haven’t accomplished all we’d hoped to, but there’s still time left in the game, so to speak.”
