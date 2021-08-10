MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says he will soon require some state employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The state is focusing on employees who care for others, namely corrections officers and staff at the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington and the state psychiatric hospital in Berlin.
At his weekly news conference Tuesday, the governor said cases of the virus continue to rise across the nation and he knows Vermonters are concerned.
The state reported 83 new cases Tuesday and 538 new cases during the past week, an increase over the 293 cases reported the week prior.
There have also been three deaths from the virus in the past week, bringing Vermont’s death toll to 263. The state had gone almost a month without a death from the virus.
“This isn’t where we wanted to be,” Scott said. “But we need to accept that we’re going to be managing this for quite some time.”
Fortunately, he said the state has built a strong foundation of defense with its nation-leading vaccination rate. The state reported 84.6% of Vermont’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Scott said hospitalizations are also up in the state. There were three people hospitalized with the virus a week ago. That number was 24 as of Tuesday and nine of them are in the intensive care unit.
Officials reported all but six of the 24 people hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Scott said people who get the virus and are vaccinated are largely reporting mild or no symptoms.
“Because the vaccines work, and they’re still our best tool to prevent the worst impacts of the disease,” he said.
The governor said because of the more-transmissible Delta variant, cases are expected to continue to rise during the coming weeks, with a peak some time at the end of August or beginning of September.
Scott said about 85,000 eligible residents remain unvaccinated.
The vaccines available have only received emergency approval for those 12 years old and older.
The governor said the combination of unvaccinated children and adults is enough people for the virus to spread here.
Scott said some businesses and institutions, especially those in riskier settings, have started to require employees to be vaccinated.
“I think this is a good idea. … I believe all hospitals, long-term care facilities and other places that come into frequent contact with high-risk populations should follow suit and require the vaccine. And to help set the example, I’m announcing today that my team is working to do the same, starting with certain state institutions like the Veteran’s Home, correctional facilities and our psychiatric hospital,” Scott said.
The governor said more details will be released in the coming days. He said no one will be forced to get vaccinated.
He said there will be an “exit ramp” of some sort, which might include testing for those who choose not to receive the vaccine.
With a robust vaccination rate, Scott had been reluctant to implement any kind of vaccine requirement, but he said that changed after seeing how quickly Delta can spread. Gene sequencing has shown the variant now accounts for about 90% of cases.
“We have an obligation to protect the most vulnerable under our care,” the governor said.
Scott didn’t rule out expanding the vaccine requirement to other state employees in the future.
“We’re going to take one step at a time,” he said, adding the modeling has shown cases will go back down in a few weeks. He said state officials will continue to watch the data and listen to the science.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
