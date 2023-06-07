MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott this week vetoed a bill that would have expanded child care subsidies for some families, saying he objects to the payroll tax to partially pay for it.
Scott, a Republican, wrote Tuesday in his veto message to lawmakers that increasing the availability and affordability of child care has been a priority during his time as governor but said he can’t support a new tax.
“Vermont already has one of the highest tax burdens in the nation. The last thing we should be doing is making it worse,” he wrote. “Raising new revenue from taxes and fees should be a last resort, not a first step.”
The Legislature’s $150 million child care plan would have expanded child care subsidies to families with incomes up to 575% of the federal poverty guidelines. It would have also increased pay for child care workers and would be paid for with help from a 0.44% payroll tax split between employers and employees.
Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Baruth said the governor’s veto came as no surprise, and will be the top priority during the Legislature’s veto override session later this month.
“During his years in office, the Governor has talked about the need to expand and enrich our child care offerings, but he has never been willing to address the problem at the scale it demands,” Baruth said in a written statement. “H.217 represents an authentic, long-term solution to our child care crisis by helping parents afford care and helping caregivers afford to stay in their profession.”
He noted, “While the Governor’s veto represents a setback, it only strengthens our resolve to champion the well-being of our communities. We will continue to fight for affordable child care, recognizing its immense value to our families and the future of our great state.”
House Speaker Jill Krowinski, a Democrat, addressed the action, which had tri-partisan support in the House.
“For far too long, families across Vermont have struggled to balance taking care of their children while earning a paycheck. We must help those struggling by providing them with the necessary support to grow their careers while knowing that their children are safe and well-cared for by high-quality early educators,” she said. “Without accessible child care we face significant losses of wages for Vermonters and tens of millions of dollars in business losses. Vermont cannot be a state that supports working families and a thriving economy without a child care system that is available to all.”
Krowinski went on to say: “This issue is not limited to families with children; it greatly impacts all of our communities.
Providing comprehensive child care solutions benefits our economy, supports working parents, fosters early education opportunities for our children, and ensures that our early education providers are paid a fair wage.”
In a statement, Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids said, “We are disappointed by Governor Scott’s decision to veto the 2023 Child Care Bill, which was passed by an overwhelming supermajority in both the House and Senate with support from Republicans, Democrats, Progressives and Independents.”
She said the bill is “a direct example of what we can achieve with collaboration and when policymakers truly listen to the needs of their constituents. We are on the doorstep of being able to stabilize our child care sector while also investing in the future of our state, thanks to the efforts of lawmakers and child care champions in every corner of Vermont.”