MONTPELIER — Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed legislation raising Vermont’s minimum wage.
The legislation would have increased the wage to $12.55 an hour over the next two years. The current rate is $10.96 an hour.
In his veto message of S.23, Scott outlined his concerns with a mandated increase:
— Fiscal analysis projects job losses, decreases to employee hours, and increased costs of goods and services, which will offset the intended positive benefits for workers.
— These harmful impacts will be felt more significantly in rural parts of the state, worsening economic inequity between counties.
— And there will be an overall negative impact on economic growth.
“It’s critical to recognize that we share the goal of Vermonters making more money. I also believe Vermonters should keep more of what they earn, which is why I can’t support policies that increase the costs of living,” said Scott in his written message. “Despite S.23’s good intentions, the reality is there are too many unintended consequences and we cannot grow the economy or make Vermont more affordable by arbitrarily forcing wage increases. I believe this legislation would end up hurting the very people it aims to help.”
Supporters were hoping the governor would choose not to sign the bill, allowing it to become law without his signature.
Lawmakers say they will attempt to override Scott’s veto later this week. While it appears there are votes in the Senate to override, the situation is less certain in the House.
In some ways, it could be a repeat of last week.
Ten days ago, Scott vetoed H.107, a mandatory paid-leave program, indicating he will move forward with his own proposal for a voluntary program.
While the Vermont Senate approved the bill with the two-thirds supermajority needed to override the governor’s veto, the House fell short. Democratic leaders came up a vote short last Wednesday in their attempt to override.
There were 99 votes in favor of overriding and 51 against in the Democratic-led chamber.
Since Scott took office in 2017, he has now issued 18 vetoes, including 11 in 2018. None have been overridden by the Legislature.
