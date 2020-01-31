Gov. Phil Scott stayed true to his word Friday, when he vetoed H.107, a mandatory paid-leave program. The Republican governor has indicated he will move forward with his own proposal for a voluntary program.
While the Vermont Senate approved the bill with the two-thirds supermajority needed to override the governor's veto, the House fell short.
Democratic leaders will need to turn eight representative votes if they want to override the governor’s veto.
In his veto message, Scott said he is opposed to the $29 million in additional payroll taxes required to pay for the mandatory program, which would guarantee up to 12 weeks of paid family leave.
“I share the goal to provide a program that allows workers time to take care of family and personal health needs and to bond with new children,” said the governor in a prepared statement. “That’s why my administration has advocated for and acted on a voluntary paid family and medical leave plan.”
The governor’s veto message outlined concerns that the bill didn’t account for all costs to establish and administer a new state benefit and bureaucracy.
Scott indicated the “cumbersome bureaucracy” that would operate the state-run program, which he said has the “potential for long-term administrative issues and costs.”
The governor says his administration is moving forward with the Vermont State Employees Union to provide 8,500 state employees with an affordable “option” for family and medical leave insurance. Scott said the administration will accept proposals from insurers to run the program. The winning bidder would be required to make the same coverage available to all Vermont employers at “a rate comparable to the state rate.”
In his veto message to lawmakers, Scott fell back on his affordability platform.
“Reversing our demographic crisis and the negative economic impacts it is creating across the state, is the only way to ensure we can continue to invest in essential services and shared priorities, such as a more expansive paid family and medical leave program. We must not pass, and I will not support, legislation that worsens the affordability challenges and regional economic inequity in our state,” he wrote.
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, voiced her concern.
“I am incredibly disappointed that the governor chose to veto the Paid Family and Medical Leave bill. The impact of paid family leave on the lives of Vermonters cannot be understated,” she said. “The good news for Vermonters is that the Legislature will have an opportunity to stand with them and override this misguided veto. This debate is not over and the House will take prompt action next week.”
Johnson said members represent had supported this bill because they “heard first-hand how needed this bill is and how 12 weeks of paid family leave, or eight weeks of family medical leave, would grow our workforce, attract young people, and support the lives of working Vermonters.”
She put the onus back on Scott, saying, “The governor speaks often of compromise and his willingness to work across the aisle. Unfortunately, he never shared the details of how much his program would cost Vermonters, nor did he put a good faith effort into standing up the program.”
She concluded by pointing to how neighboring New Hampshire recently walked away from the two-state proposal.
The bill had other detractors.
In a statement, Main Street Alliance of Vermont's state director, Morgan Nichols, said: “(We) strongly supported efforts to establish a universal, affordable and equitable paid family and medical leave insurance program. MSA-VT stands with the FaMLI coalition and unfortunately, can no longer support H.107. While our motivations for opposing this bill are vastly different than the governor’s, we do agree that this flawed bill should not become law.
Nichols went on: “In H.107, the Legislature privatized the program, leaving very little public oversight over a private insurer. This creates a profit-motivated system that will be less transparent, less affordable, and puts the program’s very viability at risk. Furthermore, H.107 will leave thousands of working Vermonters behind as it does not guarantee a personal medical leave benefit. Without a fair and equitable paid family and medical leave program that includes public oversight and a guarantee to provide all working Vermonters with a disability benefit, MSA-VT cannot support H.107.”
