MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited police from using what it defines as “deception” when they interrogate people younger than 22 years old.

“This bill started out as a reasonable approach to expand existing constitutional protections prohibiting deceptive and coercive interrogations for juvenile offenders under the age of 18,” Scott stated in a letter to the Senate on Thursday. “As passed, this bill would make Vermont an outlier by offering these expanded protections to young adult offenders up to the age of 22, despite Vermont’s already robust constitutional protections.”

