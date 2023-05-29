MONTPELIER — Concerns over state funding for the state’s General Assistance program for the state’s unhoused residents escalated this weekend after Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the $8.4 billion state budget.
Scott said the proposed budget, which is the largest in the state’s history, would unfairly raise taxes and fees on state residents. He said in his Saturday veto message that Vermonters “have made it clear that living in our state is not affordable” and lawmakers shouldn’t ask them to take on more burden.
In response, Democratic and Progressive Party leaders condemned the veto. House Speaker Jill Krowinski called upon the governor to declare a state of emergency to address the end of the pandemic-era motel program — a piece of the state budget many lawmakers consider critical.
The budget passed the House on a vote of 90-53, with six legislators absent, and with several Democrats and Progressives on record as saying they voted “no” because it doesn’t contain funds for the motel vouchers, which they say must be extended to help people in the short-term while other efforts to make more housing available take shape.
For the governor, the budget passed by lawmakers comes down to affordability.
In his veto letter, Scott stated, “Here’s the bottom line: I cannot support a budget that relies on new and regressive taxes and fees, combined with the overall increase in base spending that is far beyond our ability to sustain, especially because there is a way to achieve our shared policy goals without them. The risk to Vermonters is too great.”
He said his proposed budget plan and approach was “critical because Vermonters have made it clear that living in our state is not affordable; and the data backs that up as we are ranked as having one of the highest tax burdens in the nation. Adding to this pressure, Vermonters continue to pay more for everyday essentials due to persistent inflation. … With all of this in mind, we cannot and should not ask Vermonters to shoulder the burden of new and higher taxes, fees and penalties.”
Scott called on lawmakers to work with him on a new spending plan. The Vermont Legislature is controlled by Democrats, and adjourned its session by passing the budget.
The legislature cannot act again until late June, which puts pressure on advocates working on behalf of the state’s unhoused population, and specifically those families — about 2,000 individuals total — using the voucher program.
In the meantime, however, lawmakers and advocates for the state’s unhoused General Assistance population say the veto creates an immediate problem.
Krowinski said the end of the motel voucher program in a matter of weeks needs state funding, otherwise the state will face a significant crisis.
“Homelessness is not an isolated problem affecting a few individuals; it is an issue that impacts all our communities. I am urging Governor Scott to declare a State of Emergency to address the transition of those in motels and avoid mass homelessness in Vermont. This declaration is appropriate for the gravity of the situation and would enable the mobilization of all available governmental and community-driven resources to confront this crisis head-on,” the House speaker said in a statement this weekend. “The State of Emergency declaration will serve as a unifying force, bringing together government agencies, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and Vermonters from all walks of life — just like we did during Hurricane Irene and the global pandemic. By coordinating our efforts, sharing expertise, and pooling resources, we can effectively address the immediate needs of those experiencing homelessness.”
Krowinski, a Democrat from Burlington, said the declaration “will empower us to implement targeted and comprehensive measures to address the root causes of homelessness.”
In a statement, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth said, “At this point, Phil Scott has issued far more vetoes than any Governor in Vermont history, an increasingly unsettling aspect of his tenure. And this veto of (the state budget) has to be the most flawed and harmful of any in recent memory. With one-time money subtracted, the Legislature’s budget and the Governor’s differ by about three percent — with nearly all of that difference flowing to mental health, adult-days and other critical service providers.”
The Democrat-Progressive from the Chittenden-Central District added: “But more crucially, this veto also freezes expanded emergency funding to municipalities and agencies being asked to provide the actual transition plans for those exiting the General Assistance housing program. … The Governor knows that June is the crucial month. He knows very well that the Legislature cannot act until late June; with this veto, he has made continuing uncertainty about GA funding and solutions a certainty.”
The General Assistance Just Housing Coalition, composed of House and Senate Democrats and Progressives, released its own statement on Saturday, indicating they are working with housing advocates and individuals soon to be evicted.
“We are engaged with the Vermont House Clerk’s office, Legislative Counsel, and the Joint Fiscal Office to develop policy to create a humane path out of this crisis,” the statement reads. “Mass unhousing is inhumane. Additionally, the already overburdened, understaffed front line service providers are now faced with an impossible situation: hundreds of people will be looking to them for shelter when there are no rooms, looking for guidance when there aren’t enough case managers. People with disabilities and complex medical needs will be looking for very specialized help.”
The coalition, some of whose members did not vote for the state budget, added, “The GA Just Housing Coalition will support a budget that prevents people from being exited from the GA program onto the streets, includes clear program eligibility definitions to protect vulnerable people, and does not add new people to the program.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
