A legacy is made physical and a unique photo is brought to life in the designs for the next two downtown sculptures.
The latest entries in the Rutland Sculpture Trail were unveiled Monday in their preliminary form. One is of Martin Henry Freeman, the first African-American university president. The other depicts Bill Wilson — known to members of the group he founded, Alcoholics Anonymous, as "Bill W."
Organizer Steve Costello said Massachusetts artist Mark Burnett made the model of Freeman, which will be rendered in its full-size form by local sculptor Don Ramey. Ramey also did the recently completed piece commemorating the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment. Costello said Burnett made the model working from the only known photo of Freeman.
"It's very detailed when you look closely at it," Costello said. "He really brought the photo to life."
Costello said Burnett's day job is as a firefighter and he sculpts on the side.
"He is one of the most most modest, self-deprecating people I have ever met, especially for the talent he has," Costello said.
The Bill W. statue is being crafted by the same team that did the Andrea Mead Lawrence statue — Stephen Shaheen overseeing the overall effort, Kellie Pereira crafting the model and Alessandro Lombardo leading the sculpting.
"It's been a really great experience," Pereira said. "Working on someone's portrait is a strange but beautiful thing. I've never met Bill Wilson but you feel like you're getting to know this person because you're looking at every little detail of his face."
Shaheen said they collaborated on the design through several discussions.
"We didn't think the world needed a monument that was a generic portrait," he said. "The world is full of those things and the fade into the background. ... At some point, the idea of making a large visage came up ... a face that was kind of deconstructed. You couldn't tell if it was coming apart or together but it was somehow not whole."
Shaheen said this was meant to be evocative of the feelings of many people struggling with substance abuse. On top of that, they wanted to note that Wilson's message and legacy were bigger than just him, so Pereira came up with the notion of the sculpture including a bench.
"It's more of a communal experience," she said. "People can gather. ... That's important because Alcoholics Anonymous gets its power from the community and people helping each other."
Shaheen said Lombardo suggested a third touch — an open hand on the back, designed to look like a welcoming gesture.
Costello said work on the Freeman statue could begin in the next couple weeks while sculpting on Wilson would start in September. He said locations would be determined later in the process.
"They both will be unveiled before the snow falls — the Freeman one first," he said.
