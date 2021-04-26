Batman is coming to Rutland.
Organizers of the Rutland Sculpture Trail announced in October that they were working on a piece that would celebrate the Rutland Halloween Parade founder Tom Fagan and how he gave the parade its unique place in comic book history, but the exact identity of who would join Fagan on the sculpture was kept a secret. Monday, they announced that the piece would depict longtime parade organizer Tom Fagan meeting Batman.
Organizers had to get permission from DC Entertainment to use Batman’s likeness — a similarly themed mural on the Gryphon building made use of generic superheroes in part of avoid such issues. Organizer Steve Costello referred questions about the approval process to DC representative Carrie Williams, who said she could not go into specifics.
“This is more about the celebration of our fans,” she said. “It definitely plays a role in comic book folklore. ... Our fans come first.”
Fagan was friends with a number of early comic book creators, and those friends started working the parade into stories. It became an in-joke among comic creators that persists to this day — the recent “Daredevil” TV series named the hometown of a character “Fagans Corners, Vermont” as an homage to Fagan.
“We had our heart set on Batman since day one,” Costello said. “He and Fagan built the thing, for all practical purposes.”
Fagan got the parade promoted in a 1960s issue of Detective Comics — the title under which the first Batman stories were published — and Costello said “Batman” served as the parade’s grand marshal.
“We think bringing him and Batman together is going to be super cool,” he said.
Bringing together that dynamic duo will be New York City-based sculptor Jiannan Wu. Carving Studio and Sculpture Center Executive Director Carol Driscoll said Wu, who has exhibited around the world and won numerous awards, submitted one of several responses they received to a call to artists on the project.
“He did a mock-up, a sketch,” she said. “Not everybody does that. He went pretty hard on the design and they loved it. A lot of his former work is little dioramas of figures. There’s a story he tells through his sculpture and that’s what drew him to the project. ... His work is phenomenal. ... We’re lucky to have him.”
