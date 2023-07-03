Police were tight-lipped Monday about the investigation into a missing woman from Fair Haven.
State, local and federal law enforcement executed two search warrants on Friday at the Prospect Street home they said was 35-year-old Ashley Goodrich’s last known address.
The search involved excavation around the property, but as of Monday, Fair Haven Police Chief William Humphries said he could not discuss what, if anything, came of the effort.
“I can’t disclose what evidence we’ve recovered and haven’t recovered,” he said.
Humphries also declined to discuss the investigation leading up to the search, which has involved the Vermont State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
He confirmed that search efforts were continuing.
Humphries said Goodrich’s family had last spoken to her in October 2021. They first reported her missing later that year.
“There appears to be a rift between some of her family members and her,” Humphries said. “Their point of contact had been her husband up to that point.”
Humphries said the report in late 2021 resulted in police checking on an address in Weybridge, but no contact was made with Goodrich. He said Goodrich’s mother reported her missing again in December of last year. Attempts to reach her family have been unsuccessful.
Goodrich does not appear on the state’s database of missing persons. Humphries said he did not know why that is.
“To the best of our knowledge, the primary investigative agency has not made a request,” Vermont State Police spokesman Adam Silverman wrote in email response to an inquiry.