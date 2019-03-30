KILLINGTON — State police are looking for a snowmobiler who went missing at the Killington Ski Resort early Friday morning.
According to a news release, Vermont State Police were contacted at 6:30 a.m. Friday by friends of Jason Haskins, 41, of Randolph, who said Haskins had been missing since 4:30 a.m.
Killington Ski Patrol, Killington Search and Rescue, the Vermont Army National Guard and state police began searching for Haskins. A more limited search continued through Friday evening, said police.
Anyone with information as to Haskins’ whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 802-773-9101.
Police said the ski resort is private property and not open to snowmobiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.