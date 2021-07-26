What would you do if both your kidneys are failing and the waitlist for a new kidney is three to five years or more?
Alain Roy, of Derby Line, decided to advertise in hopes a stranger might step up and donate to help save his life. He and his wife Sharon have printed lawn signs and placed them throughout Vermont. Several appear around central Vermont.
“My wife had nearly 80 road signs made up I believe and she reached out to all her friends and their friends to ask if they would be willing to post signs for us. Everyone was so gracious. Some of them even insisted on paying for them. We have them scattered from Swanton to Bristol and everywhere in between. There may even be a couple in Maine,” Alain said.
“Sitting, waiting, and doing nothing didn’t seem to have much appeal to us as we had exhausted our family donor options early on. We decided early on we needed to be proactive and help create our own fate,” he added.
Alain, 54, was first diagnosed with kidney disease after routine bloodwork six years ago. He was born with abnormally small kidneys and both are now severely damaged.
“It was in the early stages and seemed to remain just a minor inconvenience until this last January when my bloodwork took a nosedive. I am now in Stage 5 End Stage Renal Disease,” he said. According to the National Kidney Foundation, there are approximately 93,000 people on the kidney waitlist list and the average wait is three to six years. The United Network for Organ Sharing manages the national list of people waiting for an organ transplant. Transplants are generally more successful when the transport time for an available kidney to the transplant facility is as short as possible. UNOS matching system factors in the distance between donor and the transplant center when selecting a match.
Alain is not yet on dialysis, but he will need to do so if a donor is not found soon. He has had fistula surgery in preparation for dialysis.
“I am going to try and hold out for as long as I can before I need to begin dialysis. More symptoms creep up every week it seems, but once I begin dialysis, it will be like being chained to the house until a kidney comes along. I enjoy hunting, ski-dooing and getting out and about way too much to not try. We need to be proactive,” he said.
He said he has completely change his diet to low sodium, low phosphorus and low potassium in hopes of reducing stress on his kidneys. If he doesn’t find a kidney donor by next month, he will have to begin dialysis by late summer or early fall. He plans to do home hemodialysis.
“Since my transplant team is out of Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Medical Center) in Hanover, the nearest dialysis facility is in St. Johnsbury, nearly an hour drive one way in good weather. Opting to have Sharon trained for home hemodialysis, will also enable me to keep my full-time job and we will do it in the evenings. They told us to anticipate two to three hours a day, four to five days a week depending on how I feel. That’s all subject to change, but it’s going to easily be several hours a day, several days a week until we can find a kidney,” he said.
Dartmouth currently has 115 people on its kidney waitlist, according to Roxanne Taylor, its program director. The average wait time is five to six years. About half of the kidneys donated come from people who have died and half from live donors. Most live donors are friends or family of the patients in need.
Alain, an Island Pond native, and Sharon have lived here in Derby Line for nearly 30 years where they raised two children. He works from home as a customs broker salesman for Kuehne + Nagel International AG (stock corporation) a global transport and logistics company based in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Sharon works part-time for Head Start preschool.
“When COVID hit, my wife was laid off from her full-time job, which was quite fortunate in hindsight, as this way she is to be able to juggle and attend all of my doctor’s appointments with me,” Alain said.
Anyone interested must have Type O blood. Women who intend to have children are not considered.
For more information check the Dartmouth website at: https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/transplantation/becoming-living-kidney-donor
“We were told that every 14 minutes someone is diagnosed with kidney disease. Most people don’t realize you can live with one kidney as long as it’s healthy, hence, the ‘Share Your Spare’ slogan. We are very hopeful we will find a donor. We have to be. We understand all the testing for a donor goes through is not an overnight process, and their health is first and foremost, so we are trying to be patient, but we are hopeful,” he said.
Requirements for living kidney donor candidates according to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center:
— You must be at least 21 years old and without major medical or psychiatric illness.
— Smokers have more trouble with pneumonia, hernias and healing. We will encourage you to quit, and will help you do so with your consent.
— You must not be pregnant. Women on birth control pills must stop taking them 30 days before surgery, and wait at least three months after surgery before resuming use, because of the risk of blood clots.
— You must meet with the D-H Transplantation Surgery team once prior to transplant surgery.
— You must avoid aspirin and other similar drugs (such as Advil or Motrin) for at least seven days before surgery, as they increase the risk of bleeding complications during surgery.
— It is recommended that you have health insurance, although neither you nor your insurance company will be charged for kidney donation.
