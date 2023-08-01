The second fatality related to flooding was confirmed by Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison at a Tuesday morning news conference.
Robert Kerker, 67, of Rhinebeck, New York, drowned in the floodwaters of Stony Brook near Stockbridge while hiking the northern portion of the Appalachian Trail, Morrison said. He was first reported missing by family on July 24 and had last checked in with his family July 9 at the Inn at the Long Trail in Killington.
A July 28 news release from Vermont State Police shared that Kerker’s body was discovered at about 2:30 p.m. that day, about 1½ miles downstream from where the trail crosses the brook.
Morrison expressed condolences to Kerker’s family and friends at the meeting.
Much of the rest of the state’s update focused on debris removal as Vermonters continue to manage damages left behind by flooding.
“As of (Monday), nearly 3,000 tons of debris had been removed under the state contract. This is on top of all the debris removal coordinated at the local level. We are making significant headway, but we know there’s more debris to be picked up and disposed of,” Morrison said.
Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore also provided resources and advice about debris management, stressing the difference between handling human-made debris and natural debris.
While there are no restrictions on removing items such as construction materials and building contents from rivers and streams, she said removing natural debris, like sediment, rocks, logs and branches, must be approached more thoughtfully.
“If the conditions caused by natural debris are creating an immediate risk, for example, there is wood, boulders or debris changing or redirecting the flow of a river that immediately threatens your home or business, emergency work to remove the material can proceed under town authority so long as the (ANR) is notified of the work within 72 hours,” Moore said. “If the removal of natural material is considered necessary, but not an emergency, ANR’s river management engineer should be contacted.”
She said the most common issues after floods are over-dredging of river bottoms, excessive streambank filling, and the unnecessary removal of natural debris.
Additionally, she spoke about handling household hazardous waste, adding that the state collection facility is currently in Middlesex at the old police barracks. Individuals can bring up to 10 five-gallon containers of flood-related hazardous materials.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Federal Coordinating Officer William Roy took to the podium to share that FEMA had approved $8.5 million in assistance to Vermont residents and that $7.5 million had been dispersed thus far.
He also shared that in addition to the five disaster recovery centers currently open across the state, another two will open this week at Springfield Health Center in Springfield and Barton Memorial Building in Barton. Other locations are listed at vem.vermont.gov/flood/registration online.
The meeting also featured the unveiling of the new designs for the “I Am Vermont Strong” license plates, which now read, “We Are Vermont Strong” and “We Are Vermont Strong and Tough, Too.”
“We decided to keep the design similar to the one used after Irene, with a few tweaks. First, we want to make sure it was clear we are all in this together. Time and time again, Vermonters have shown their willingness to step up, help their neighbors and unite for a common cause,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “It’s clear Vermonters are showing that strength, but through the resilience so many have shown from Irene to the pandemic to this year’s never-ending rainstorms, it’s clear we’re not just Vermont Strong, we’re tough, too.”
The plate featuring the “Tough, Too” addition is thanks to a collaboration with Darn Tough, a sock manufacturer in Northfield.
Information on where to purchase plates and Darn Tough socks with the same design will be announced in the coming weeks. All proceeds will go toward Vermonters impacted by flooding.