Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 6:03 pm
Have you ever wondered what a 700-pound whoopie pie would look like?
Saturday is your chance to find out, as Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region puts on the second annual Whoopie Pie Festival in downtown Rutland.
The event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m., will feature whoopie pies from 14 vendors, but the star is expected to be a 700-pound whoopie pie from Dreammaker Bakers.
Last year, the bakery produced a 543-pound whoopie pie. Organizer Chrispin White said they are working their way toward challenging for the world record, held by a community in Maine that made a 1,062-pound whoopie pie.
The event began last year in part as a celebration of the abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were nine vendors serving whoopie pies to an estimated 2,500 people.
“We’re pushing for 3,000-plus this year because we’ve expanded it, not just on Center Street but Merchants Row as well,” White said.
The streets will be closed to vehicles and filled instead with family entertainments like face-painting, caricature artists, children’s yoga, a performance acrobatic troupe and a “youth bicycle traffic garden,” according to White.
White also said people will be able to eat more than just dessert.
“A lot of the whoopie pie vendors will have other things, as well, and we’ll have food trucks,” he said.
The giant whoopie pie will be weighed at 4 p.m. before being served to the public
