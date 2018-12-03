The early snowfall and cold temperatures are not keeping Rutland’s Secret Santa from making his rounds.
The anonymous individual has spent the last several years handing out gifts of cash to random, unsuspecting people in downtown Rutland.
“As in the decade past, as I have begun the distribution of gifts to unsuspecting shoppers in our fair city, a simple card with money inside is the only lasting evidence of my presence,” he wrote in a letter that arrived at the Rutland Herald’s Grove Street office shortly after Thanksgiving.
The letter’s arrival marked a return to Secret Santa’s tradition of surreptitiously delivering his messages to the Herald by hand. During the years the newspaper was located on Wales Street, he repeatedly managed to drop off his annual note somewhere in the building before slipping away undetected. Last year, with the Herald now on Grove Street, he elected to instead mail the letter.
Secret Santa granted the Herald an interview in 2009 on the condition the reporter maintain his anonymity. He described himself as a native Vermonter of modest means and said he keeps his activities secret from his own family. His gifts expanded in size and number through the years, and he has said he has handed out as much as $2,500 total in the course of the season.
This year’s letter also said that Secret Santa will continue the practice he began last year of picking five people in the community and mailing them $100 each.
“I am regularly witness as people of goodwill do good deeds beyond imagination, often seemingly beyond their ability,” he wrote. “Yet they do them. It is often, in my experience, that those with the least are among those most willing to give the most of themselves. And so, these mailed gifts are a small way to say thanks and recognize the good others are doing. My hope is that each little gift, accompanied by a copy of this letter, serves to warm hearts well deserving of being warmed.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.