Secret Santa is back, urging Rutland to continue being the special place that has inspired him.
An unnamed individual has spend more than a decade clandestinely handing out cash to people downtown. He has announced his activities via letters surreptitiously deposited at the offices of the Rutland Herald. With the Herald closed to the public last year he resorted to email, but this year he has returned to his standard modus operandi, taping a note to the Herald’s door Wednesday.
Secret Santa acknowledged he was making a late start — he usually commences the day after Thanksgiving — and said that he set out with a sense of melancholy at the state of the world during the past year before he began to fully feel the Christmas spirit.
“Despite the politics, pandemic, racial divide, local native-vs.-avian mascot debate and related ugliness that has surrounded us of late, my early rounds, commenced this day, have reframed my outlook, and blessed me with warmth,” Secret Santa wrote. “I hope it has done the same for those I have visited thus far.”
Secret Santa’s approach — according to his own accounts and those of people who say they have encountered him — is to go up to people out and about downtown, press an envelope with a card and some cash into their hands and then to retreat before anyone gets a good look at him. During an interview in 2009, to which he agreed in exchange for a strict promise of anonymity, Secret Santa said he gives out a total of about $2,500 a year.
In 2017, Santa began also mailing gifts of $100 to three people in the community. He said in his note Wednesday that he was once again selecting three specific people “for their efforts within the community to do well by their fellow earthlings.”
Secret Santa closed by asking the Rutland Herald to pass along a message to the community.
“Rutland County, and Rutland in particular, is an exceptional locale. Its inhabitants sometimes seem to disremember that datum, but it remains exact, nonetheless,” he wrote. “As a gift to ourselves, may we all endeavor to remind one another of that fact, and exert our intention to ensure our actions help safeguard our collective repute so it remains so.”
